Dak Prescott Stares Down Employee Who Calls Out 'Embarrassing' Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't have picked a worse time to put up their worst performance of the season than on Thursday night, with the entire NFL world watching in primetime as the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed into town.

Everyone, including the oddsmakers, expected the Cowboys to make easy work of the Buccaneers, who were without star quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Instead, undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels came in and dominated the Cowboys' defense, which reverted to its putrid form after showing some positive signs during the team's win in Week 4.

After the game, a video went viral of Dak Prescott walking back to Dallas' locker room following the loss. In the middle of the tunnel, Prescott can be seen stopping dead in his tracks and staring down someone off camera who could be heard yelling out "embarrassing" as the team left the field.

Sports Reporter Shares Details On 'Embarrassing' Interaction After Game

Here’s our angle of a worker — either stadium employee or valet car driver — calling out Dak Prescott and the Cowboys performance, with Dak’s reaction which he said was prompted by the man looking away after saying the criticisms. #dallascowboys #nfl pic.twitter.com/ffznCyahvv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 9, 2026

Sam Gannon of KDFW-FOX 4 initially shared the video with the caption, "An employee inside AT&T Stadium said 'embarrassing' after that Cowboys loss. Dak looking back to see who it was."

She added, "Catastrophic loss for the Cowboys. Employees inside the stadium chiming in too."

Shortly after the video went viral, there was clarification about the off-camera person who shouted at the team. "I'm told the person that said 'embarrassing' to Dak was a car service driver, not a stadium employee," Gannon added.

Prescott addressed the confrontation after the game, saying: "When he said it, I just happened to look at him at that point and he looked away, and then I turned my head back, and he said something else. That’s the part, just as a man of a person, feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction you’re going to get.”

Dak Prescott sounded frustrated that someone yelled “embarrassing” to him as he was walking back to the locker room. Some reporters said it was a stadium employee pic.twitter.com/JxgQGJSwuP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2026

Whoever the person was, they were right. Everyone in the Cowboys organization, from top to bottom, was embarrassed by the team's effort, and there will need to be some major changes to get back on track. It was one thing to lose in heart-breaking fashion against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, but to not show up at home against a winless team is inexcusable.

Dallas continues to shoot itself in the foot, and the Cowboys' defense continues to be among the worse in the league. If Brian Schottenheimer, Christian Parker, and the entire coaching staff cannot get things in order, there is no amount of blockbuster trades that can help the team.

Let's just hope that the team can use the extra three days away from the field to do some real soul-searching and figure out what changes needs to be the immediate priority ahead of Week 6.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —