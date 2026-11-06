Dak Prescott Reflects on How Team is Honoring Marshawn Kneeland One Year Later

It's been one year since the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland at 24 years old. Kneeland's death rocked the Cowboys' organization, and he continues to be remembered by players on the team to this day.

With the one-year anniversary of his death here, star quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about how the team is honoring Kneeland's memory with the "Huddle 94" initiative. The program is "designed to complement the team's mental health resources by having player-led roundtable discussions that are designed to add to the culture of the players' brotherhood, the to connection of the players and have conversations about the challenges they face on and off the field."

Prescott has always been outspoken about his battles with depression and anxiety following the death of his brother, Jace, by suicide in April 2020. Kneeland's death hit close to home for Prescott, which has led to him helping to lead the way with the conversation.

Ahead of the team's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts and the one-year anniversary of Kneeland's death, Prescott spoke to the media about how the team is keeping his memory alive.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Dallas Cowboys Keeping Marshawn Kneeland's Memory Alive

A fan holds a sign in the memory of Marshawn Kneeland during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Prescott, the importance of the deep conversations with smaller groups of players is key to helping everyone through some of the most difficult parts of their life away from the field.

“(It’s) allowing us to create conversations and get together in smaller groups that talk about life and talk about things that are stressors to us that if it was something that we had, may have helped Marshawn. It may have been something that would have been a resource for him to prevent what inevitably happened.

“Just trying to honor him by creating those conversations, by creating that group. I think it’s gonna be big. I think it’s gonna be needed, just even hearing from the introduction about it, how guys felt about it. I’m excited to do it. At the same time, you’re honoring Marshawn. You’re getting to bring up conversations of how people felt about him and what he meant to us.

Prescott went on to speak directly about how he remembers Kneeland before every game, and how the entire tragedy put things into perspective.

The Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks observe a moment of silence to honor Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s missed. He’s missed greatly from a lot of people around here, and in this organization. I appreciate them honoring him. Every time I step on that field, I say a prayer and I end with, ‘God allow me to do this for Marshawn and people that can’t do it anymore," Prescott said.

“Life is delicate, and we should never take these moments that we have, no matter if it’s football or whatever we do in life, for granted. And be thankful, and make sure we’re always telling the people around us that we love them.”

The Cowboys will likely continue to honor Kneeland throughout the weekend and years to come, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for any additional tributes when they take the field against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an effort to get their season back on track.

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