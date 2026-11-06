Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Isn't Sure Dallas Should Be Proud of Its Offense

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season with plenty of hype, but after eight weeks, they've been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

While we all knew their defense could be a problem, which it has been, their offense was supposed to be talented enough to mask the deficiencies on the other side of the ball. Overall, the offense has put up plenty of points, but they have been far from consistent.

They've also fallen flat when needed the most. That was true in their Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they managed a mere 16 points. They followed that up with 13 points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. What might be more frustrating is the way they performed in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas managed to score 30 points, but when they simply needed a couple of first downs to put the game away at the end, they fell flat on their face and ultimately lost. Now, they're preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and are facing questions about their play-calling and offensive identity. What's most concerning, however, is the fact that star quarterback Dak Prescott is now openly questioning their offensive identity.

When asked if Dallas even had one, Prescott said they did, but admitted it's not one they should neccesarily be proud of.

"Yeah sure, I mean, is it one we're proud of? I don't know," Prescott said via Clarence Hill. "We'll be better, I can promise.”

Prescott also expressed frustration with the way the offense is failing to perform, especially durung crunch time.

“Yeah, I mean it's frustrating. That's what you're asking? Yeah, absolutely. It's frustrating and just to your point of whether it's us squeezing the grip too hard or whatever it may be, when you have the standards and expectations to go out there and to score every play and you're not doing that, yeah, it's frustrating. And each and every guy, I'd be lying to you off if I didnt say guys feel that and each and every guy feels it in their own way."

Is Dak part of the problem?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans are praising Prescott for expressing frustration with the offense. He also seemed to shade the play-calling earlier in the day when discussing why George Pickens hasn't been receiving more targets.

It is good that Prescott is speaking up, but there are some concerns when it comes to him as well. One is the fact that he put a lot of pressure on himself and the offense as a whole by speaking about the Super Bowl this offseason and giving the offense the bold nickname GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is).

He's also the one who makes the decisions when the ball is in his hands. Regardless of play-calling, the best quarterbacks know when to check out of a play and when to start force-feeding a game-changing player.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford during the game against the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is the one calling the plays, but Prescott deserves criticism for the fact that he targeted Brevyn Spann-Ford more times than Pickens during their loss to the Cardinals.

All that said, the fact that Prescott is beginning to speak up is a good sign. Now, we just need him to take that same approach on the field and begin to take matters into his own hands. Only then will the offense have any chance of finding an identity they can be proud of.

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