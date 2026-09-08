Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 NFL Schedule Includes 2 ManningCast Appearances
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The Dallas Cowboys are less than one week away from the start of the 2026-27 NFL season, with six primetime games throughout the year. Dallas also has its annual Thanksgiving Day game, giving the team seven standalone games throughout the year.
With the primetime games, there is an added opportunity for Cowboys Nation to watch their team, including two ManningCast simulcasts on Monday Night Football.
Dallas' road games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks on October 26 and December 7, respectively, will be aired on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning providing commentary along with a star-studded list of guests.
The ManningCast schedule was released in a 15-minute short film, loaded with celebrity cameos.
Among the cameos were Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Larry David and Jason and Travis Kelce.
A full look at the 2026-27 ManningCast schedule for Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl can be seen below (Cowboys games highlighted in bold).
2026-27 ESPN ManningCast Schedule
- Sept. 14: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Sept. 21: New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
- Oct. 5: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Oct. 26: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- Nov. 2: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
- Nov. 16: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
- Nov. 23: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders
- Dec. 7: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
- Dec. 21: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs
- Jan. 4: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Feb. 14: Super Bowl LXI
Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 Schedule
* Home games in bold
Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil
Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football
Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football
Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day
Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football
Week 14 | BYE WEEK
Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD
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