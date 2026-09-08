Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 NFL Schedule Includes 2 ManningCast Appearances

The Dallas Cowboys are less than one week away from the start of the 2026-27 NFL season, with six primetime games throughout the year. Dallas also has its annual Thanksgiving Day game, giving the team seven standalone games throughout the year.

With the primetime games, there is an added opportunity for Cowboys Nation to watch their team, including two ManningCast simulcasts on Monday Night Football.

Dallas' road games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks on October 26 and December 7, respectively, will be aired on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning providing commentary along with a star-studded list of guests.

The ManningCast schedule was released in a 15-minute short film, loaded with celebrity cameos.

2 Brothers, 40 Cameos, 0 Clue.



Peyton & Eli take matters into their own hands to adjust the ManningCast schedule. @omahaprod pic.twitter.com/FLpL0Lbmfw — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2026

Among the cameos were Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Larry David and Jason and Travis Kelce.

A full look at the 2026-27 ManningCast schedule for Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl can be seen below (Cowboys games highlighted in bold).

2026-27 ESPN ManningCast Schedule

Petyon and Eli Manning are bringing back their "ManningCast' for the sixth season.



They start with Chiefs-Broncos on Monday Night Football Sep. 14--and finish with an alt-cast around ESPN's first Super Bow.



Here's schedule for Omaha's ManningCast this year pic.twitter.com/i2e3mSZHLQ — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 8, 2026

Sept. 14: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 21: New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 5: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 26: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 2: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 16: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Nov. 23: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders

Dec. 7: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 21: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 4: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Feb. 14: Super Bowl LXI

Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 Schedule

A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —