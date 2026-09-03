Cowboys' Uniform Schedule For 2026 NFL Season Unveiled With Rare Fan-Favorite Combo

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026-27 NFL season after setting the 53-man roster and bringing in players to complete the practice squad.

With just over a week to go, the anticipation is at an all-time high, and now fans can start planning what to wear when the team suits up each and every week.

This week, Dallas unveiled its uniform schedule for the year. Luckily for fans, the beloved All-White Arctic Color Rush uniforms will be worn three times, including Week 2 against the division rival Washington Commanders. The uniforms will be shelved until Week 7 against another division rival, before being brought out near the end of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Tyler Booker celebrate a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the team will also be wearing its classic throwbacks against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

A full look at the team's uniform schedule for the upcoming season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Uniform Schedule

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | PRIMARY WHITE | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | PRIMARY WHITE | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | PRIMARY WHITE | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | PRIMARY WHITE | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 10 | PRIMARY WHITE | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | PRIMARY WHITE | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | CLASSIC THROWBACK | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | PRIMARY WHITE | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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