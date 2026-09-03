Cowboys' Uniform Schedule For 2026 NFL Season Unveiled With Rare Fan-Favorite Combo
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The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026-27 NFL season after setting the 53-man roster and bringing in players to complete the practice squad.
With just over a week to go, the anticipation is at an all-time high, and now fans can start planning what to wear when the team suits up each and every week.
This week, Dallas unveiled its uniform schedule for the year. Luckily for fans, the beloved All-White Arctic Color Rush uniforms will be worn three times, including Week 2 against the division rival Washington Commanders. The uniforms will be shelved until Week 7 against another division rival, before being brought out near the end of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.
Of course, the team will also be wearing its classic throwbacks against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.
A full look at the team's uniform schedule for the upcoming season can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Uniform Schedule
* Home games in bold
Week 1 | PRIMARY WHITE | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 2 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 3 | PRIMARY WHITE | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil
Week 4 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 | PRIMARY WHITE | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football
Week 6 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 7 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football
Week 8 | PRIMARY WHITE | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10 | PRIMARY WHITE | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 11 | PRIMARY WHITE | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12 | CLASSIC THROWBACK | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day
Week 13 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football
Week 14 | BYE WEEK
Week 15 | PRIMARY NAVY | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 | ARCTIC ALL-WHITE | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 17 | PRIMARY WHITE | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18 | PRIMARY WHITE | at Washington Commanders | TBD
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