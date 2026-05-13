Predicting Dallas Cowboys Home Opener Ahead of 2026 NFL Schedule Release

While the entire 2026 NFL schedule has yet to be released, the Dallas Cowboys have had a few games confirmed already.

Prior to leaks coming out, we were aware that Dallas would make history by playing in the first regular season game in Rio de Janeiro. That game will take place in Week 3, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. We also learned they will open the season on the road against the New York Giants.

The third confirmed game is their Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, which will be on Thanksgiving Day. What we don’t know yet, is when the home opener at AT&T Stadium will take place, and who the Cowboys will face.

Predicting when the Dallas Cowboys home opener will take place

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before diving into who the first opponent might be, we can first guess when the opener will take place. With Week 1 and Week 3 already taking place outside of Arlington, even though Week 3 counts as a home game, the safest bet will be Week 2.

Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis believes this is when the opener will take place, saying the league isn’t likely making Dallas fans wait until Week 4 for a true home game.

Who will the opponent be for the home opener?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the opponent, let’s first look at who the options are. Here’s a list of every team that will visit AT&T Stadium this season:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

We know the Giants won’t be the opponent in Week 2, since the two teams face off in Week 1. We can also scratch Philadelphia off the list, since they head to Arlington in Week 12.

The league could decide to get two NFC East games out of the way for Dallas, which would mean the Washington Commanders would be the opponent. They could also go with the Arizona Cardinals, which is a former divisional rival.

That said, it’s likely the Cowboys home opener will be a game that’s featured in a premier spot, and there’s no better opponent on that list for them to face with all eyes on them than the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco owns the edge in their all-time battle, 21-19-1, although they’re 4-1 over their last five meetings. If Dallas is going to be contenders this season, knocking off this team, which has been a problem for them, would be a step in the right direction.

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