Dallas Cowboys 3-Round 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Finding a George Pickens Replacement

When the Dallas Cowboys turn the page to the 2027 offseason, they will almost certainly be back in the same boat they were in with George Pickens going into this offseason.

Even if Pickens plays great football and behaves himself during the 2026 campaign, there still stands a real chance the Cowboys won't extend him for the long haul. That's because it's hard for the Cowboys or any team to justify having a large chunk of the salary cap being taken up by two wide receivers.

More likely than not, the Cowboys are going to tag Pickens, and we would not expect that to go over well with the veteran wide receiver, especially if everything goes right for him in 2026.

The most likely scenario is Pickens will be tagged and traded, which will leave Dallas in need of a replacement. We find that replacement in our latest 2027 mock draft.

Round 1: OT Carter Smith, Indiana

Indiana left tackle Carter Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the struggles of Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton in recent years, it's not crazy to think Dallas will draft an offensive tackle next year.

At 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, Smith is a massive prospect who could be a long-term solution at either tackle spot, although length concerns have some believing he may slide inside.

In 2025, Smith gave up two sacks and nine pressures, and both of his sacks and three of those pressures came in the National Championship, according to Pro Football Focus.

Round 2: WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As previously stated, we believe Pickens is not going to be in Dallas in 2027, which will leave the Cowboys in need of a replacement.

While Dallas should certainly add a cheaper veteran in free agency in that scenario, the Cowboys should also add more firepower in the draft and Wingo would be a good bet to check that box.

At 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, Wingo has ideal size for the position, and he's also got sub-4.4 speed that could make him an elite deep threat. Along with that speed, Wingo plays with the kind of physicality that makes him a menace after the catch.

We'd like to see him improve his contested catch ability, and drops were a problem for Wingo in 2025. However, there's enough here to get excited about if Wingo lands in Dallas.

Round 3: CB Elijah Green, Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive back Elijah Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are anything but set for the future on the outside, which means another cornerback selection is possible in 2027.

That's because DaRon Bland has been unable to stay healthy, and both he and Shavon Revel were not effective when on the field in 2025. We like the signing of Cobie Durant and the draft selection of Devin Moore, but Durant will be a free agent in 2027 and we have no clue how the rookie is going to pan out.

Green's 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame is attractive, as is his track background that gives him elite speed to hang on deep balls against speedy receivers.

Green is also a physical player who isn't afraid to get dirty in the run game and his ball-tracking skills, which were on full display after a season in which he posted five picks and seven passes defensed, are impressive.