Cowboys Add Length & Competition to CB Room With Devin Moore Pick

With the No. 114 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Florida cornerback Devin Moore in the fourth round.

This is the fifth pick the Dallas Cowboys have made in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas is slated to make two more, with one more selection in the fourth round and one in the seventh.

After going with offense with their initial fourth-round pick, it's back to the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys, who are adding some much-needed competition for their cornerbacks room.

Here's more on Moore, who stands out for his length and toughness on the boundary.

Why Cowboys drafted Devin Moore

Florida defensive back Devin Moore. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have two question marks on the boundary in Shavon Revel, who remains unproven, and DaRon Bland, who has struggled with injury and ineffective play in recent years.

Adding Moore gives the Cowboys another option on the outside and makes things a bit more interesting in the cornerbacks room.

At 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, Moore has great size, length and toughness that makes him a problem for outside wide receivers. His speed isn't elite, but as Lance Zierlein of NFL.com points out, he's great at tracking the football on deep throws.

One concern with Moore is his injury history after he played in five, seven and seven games from 2022-24. He did appear in 11 games last season, though, and has been fairly productive when on the field with five career picks.

In 2025, Moore posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5 in coverage and showed he has the chops to hang in the run game and then some with an 81.8 in that area.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles)

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

How to watch 2026 NFL Draft Day 3

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo and NFL+.

The NFL has institutued a new timing method for picks. This year, picks from Rounds 3-6 have just five minutes between them, and then the clock is shortened to four minutes in Round 7.

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