Dallas Cowboys Continue Being Linked To Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up their 2026 NFL preseason campaign on Friday night in primetime, hosting the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium in Week 3. It is an opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make one final impact before final roster cuts are made.

Dallas' coaching staff and front office will also be able to evaluate the depth of the roster and determine whether there is room for any last-minute improvements before the start of the upcoming regular season.

There has been some excitement about the linebacker position thanks to the emergence of rookie Jaishawn Barham and the offseason acquisition of Dee Winters, along with rising star DeMarvion Overshown having a healthy offseason.

But there could still be room for improvement, and if the players further down the depth chart don't step up in the preseason finale, the Cowboys could look to bring in another veteran presence, following in the footsteps of adding Von Miller earlier this month. One name continues to pop up in the conversation: 14-year veteran Bobby Wagner, and he's once again being linked to Big D.

Could Dallas Land Bobby Wagner After Months of Speculation?

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner walks onto the fields before practice on Day 1 of training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner most recently suited up for the division rival Washington Commanders, starting every game for the past two seasons and recording 294 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

At 36 years old, Wagner has proven that he still has a lot left in the tank. The former Super Bowl champion and 11-time All-Pro led the league in tackles as recently as 2023.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently predicted the landing spots for the biggest names remaining on the market, with Wagner making his way to Dallas.

"There is no shortage of teams that could use a defensive leader of Wagner's caliber, but the Dallas Cowboys might make the most sense," Knox wrote. "Dallas has taken an aggressive approach to rebuilding its defense this offseason—one that has included adding Miller—and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent time with Wagner with the Seattle Seahawks."

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Earlier this year, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he's a huge Wagner fan.

"You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world," Schottenheimer said during an appearance on Up & Adams. "...I love that guy."

With his long list of achievements, Wagner has earned the right to skip out on training camp. And with the season he put together in 2025, he clearly could help the Cowboys' defense as it looks to completely turn things around under Christian Parker.

Last season, Wagner recorded 162 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions. The Cowboys' defense certainly could have used that level of production from the linebacker position, so why not add it now?

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