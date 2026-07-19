4 Cowboys Veterans Who Could Lose Their Jobs in Preseason

Training camp is just days away for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for year two under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Despite a 7-9-1 record, the Cowboys showed promise under Schottenheimer in 2025, especially on offense.

This year, they're hopeful their defensive overhaul will allow them to take a step forward and training camp is when the real work begins. Dallas will hold multiple practices, including a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the New Orleans Saints.

Throw in their three preseason games, and there will be ample opportunity for younger players to steal spots on the roster. That being the case, here's a look at four veterans who are in danger of losing their job.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones thought he got a steal in 2024 when he sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Jonathan Mingo. Entering the 2026 season, Mingo has just six receptions for the Cowboys, proving to be a bust.

He played well during the 2025 training camp, but a knee injury derailed his progress. This year, he finds himself buried on the depth chart and is likely to lose his spot to Traeshon Holden, who is entering his second season on a high note.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Hooker might be the lone true safety on the roster entering training camp. He's joined by Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke, all who were acquired during the offseason. All three additions can also contribute in multiple ways, including playing in the slot.

Downs and Thompson have gotten the majority of the attention, which makes plenty of sense. Thompson was their high-priced free agency addition, whereas Downs was the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft. That said, Locke has experience working with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Add all that together, and there's a chance that Hooker could find himself being pushed down the depth chart.

Joe Milton III, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo go through a drill during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton III was one of the more exciting additions during the 2025 offseason, as he gave the Cowboys an explosive backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. During his first season, however, it was evident that Milton was incredibly talented, but also inconsistent.

That's why the Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency this offseason, and Howell will compete with Milton for the backup spot. If Milton has the same issues he did during the 2025 preseason, there's a real chance that Howell will win the No. 2 spot, putting Milton firmly on the roster bubble.

DaRon Bland, CB

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland agreed to a four-year extension ahead of the 2025 season, but was one of the more disappointing players during the year. Bland struggled in coverage, and had a hard time staying healthy. He will be given every opportunity to rebound in 2026, but the presence of Cobie Durant and the progress of second-year player Shavon Revel could put Bland's spot in jeopardy.

His place with the team becomes even more worrisome if fourth-round pick Devin Moore can find a way to stay healthy. Bland is unlikely to be cut in 2026, but he could lose his starting spot, leading to a possible split in 2027.

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