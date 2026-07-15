Former Dallas Cowboys QB, Potential Assistant Retires From NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Will Grier is retiring from football. Grier was released by the Cowboys after the team signed Sam Howell as a free agent and signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Now, just before the start of training camp, Grier is calling it quits on his playing career.

The 31-year-old signal-caller was placed on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers announced. Before signing with the Panthers, Grier had turned down a job as an assistant on Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff.

"After Grier spent last season on Dallas’ practice squad, the Cowboys offered him a position on Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff this year, according to Chad Grier, who said Will was leaning toward taking it before the Panthers called," The Athletic's Joe Person previously wrote.

Could Will Grier Return To Dallas On Coaching Staff?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier speaks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Grier was initially leaning toward accepting Schottenheimer's offer, his father urged him to give playing one more attempt.

“Man, there’s not a huge chance you’re gonna play (in Carolina) this year," Grier's dad, Chad, said. "But there’s zero chance you get to play if you’re coaching. So I would say you stay in that league as a player as long as you possibly can. You have the rest of your life to coach.”

Now that his playing days are over, you have to wonder whether Grier or the Cowboys will reconsider the offer to bring him back.

During his two stints with the Cowboys, Grier was a member of the practice squad and played during the preseason. Ultimately, he lost out on the primary backup roles to Trey Lance and Joe Milton III. He previously shared his admiration for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and has a strong relationship with Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an impressive performance in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, where he threw for 305 yards and had four total touchdowns, Grier recalled a special moment he shared with Jones.

“He sat in my locker with me and just talked to me about how much he respected me and how great of a game that was,” Grier said. “Just talked for about five or so minutes. But he really cares and is a big part of every part of the organization from top down, and you feel that being a player there.”

If Grier decides to turn to coaching, Dallas seems like a logical home.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —