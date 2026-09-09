The Dallas Cowboys announced some terrible news this week with the team's season-opener against the NFC East rival New York Giants just days away. All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who many consider to be the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL, was forced to undergo surgery on his thumb.

As a result of his surgery, which took place on Monday afternoon, Smith was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return and will miss a minimum of four to six weeks. The surgery was done by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, who previously worked with NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant.

With Smith headed to IR, the Cowboys opened up a spot on the 53-man roster and quickly moved to find a replacement. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys insider Todd Archer of ESPN.com confirmed Dallas is signing offensive lineman Nick Leverett to the active roster from the practice squad.

Leverett brings veteran experience and versatility to the Cowboys' offensive line, with the ability to play both center and guard. He was initially signed to the Dallas practice squad after training camp.

Tyler Smith's Projected Recovery Timeline

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys initially delayed Smith's surgery to see if the team could find a way to protect his thumb or whether he would be able to play through the pain. Unfortunately, surgery remained the best option after those efforts were unsuccessful during the team's two practices back in Frisco.

"Unfortunately, when you're an offensive lineman, grip strength and things like that are really important," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Smith's injury, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Now, Smith will be sidelined for four to six weeks, and the Cowboys will have to hope that the remainder of the offensive line can stay healthy. You never want to lose a key offensive lineman before the season, especially when it is one of the best players in the league, and when the key to your team's success is protecting the quarterback.

If there is any good news for Cowboys Nation, Smith's surgeon, Dr. Steven Shin, has set a precedent with his procedures, after operating on Oklahoma football star quarterback John Mateer last season.

John Mateer's Miraculous Recovery Should Give Cowboys Fans Hope

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateer returned to the field just 17 days after his surgery. While no one should expect an offensive lineman to return in just two weeks, it is a positive sign that Dr. Shin has had success and expedited the recovery timeline for a similar injury in the past.

While he is on injured reserve, Smith will miss games against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans.

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