Why Cowboys Fans Shouldn't Panic Despite Tyler Smith's Injury

Losing an All-Pro player is never a good thing, and the Dallas Cowboys are going through that now. Tyler Smith was absent from the media portion of practice on Monday, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said afterward that he needed to have thumb surgery.

Smith will be out 4-6 weeks, meaning he will begin the season on the IR. The timing isn't ideal with the first game of the year less than one week away, but the good news is that Smith will be back around midseason.

Another positive for fans to cling to is the fact that his backup is more than capable of filling in for the short-term. Former undrafted free agent T.J. Bass has spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys and has proven himself capable of starting at guard.

Bass enters his fourth season in the league and has played in 48 games with 10 starts. He entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys kept him around via a second-round tender. They needed to put that high of a tender on Bass, because he was coming off an excellent campaign and surely would have drawn interest on the open market.

In 2026, Bass started five games for Dallas and had to fill in when Tyler Booker was injured at right guard. According to Brandon Loree, Bass was the 31st-highest rated guard in the league and had a 99.0 pass-block efficiency while allowing just four pressures and zero sacks.

#Cowboys TJ Bass started in 5 games last year for Dallas. His PFF grade was a 67.6 (31st out of 82 qualified guards)



What’s more important?



• 0 sacks allowed (T-1st)

• 4 pressures allowed (2nd best)

• 99.0 pass blocking efficiency (1st)



Best man for the job.#DallasCowboys https://t.co/ZzCVQkYDgx pic.twitter.com/wIaH03BczM — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) September 7, 2026

Bass has quickly improved every year in the league and that's been the case once again in 2026. He added an extra responsibility this season, learning to play center after Brock Hoffman left in free agency. Bass not only did this job well, but was still exceptional at guard, which even had fans asking if he should start at left guard and allow Smith to take over at left tackle where Tyler Guyton has been struggling.

Smith is still the superior option to Bass, but the Cowboys have the luxury of being able to turn to a starting-caliber player who excels in pass protection. Not many teams can do that, making this a luxury that should help fans stay calm despite the loss.

How will the Cowboys replace T.J. Bass as reserve interior lineman?

Dallas Cowboys guard Nick Leverett at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas deserves credit for the depth they developed along the interior of their line. Another player who was a standout this offseason was Nick Leverett, who took snaps at guard and center during the preseason.

There was a belief that he did enough to make the 53-man roster, but was part of their final cuts. Leverett returned to the practice squad and should be elevated for Week 1. The Cowboys could then add Leverett to the active roster, even if the plan is only to keep him on the 53-man roster until Smith returns.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —