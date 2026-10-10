Cowboys Still Have Alarmingly Delusional View on DaRon Bland Despite Latest Debacle

Two seasons and five games worth of struggles should be enough for the Dallas Cowboys to come to the realization that DaRon Bland is broken and can't be fixed.

Bland had the excuse of injuries over the last two seasons, but that is not the case in 2026, as the former fifth-round pick is healthy and operational.

The veteran cornerback has been awful, and we saw more of the same in Week 5, when Bland gave up two crucial receptions after falling down before both, committed a crucial penalty, and dropped a surefire pick-six.

So, we would think all of this would be enough for the Cowboys to lose faith in Bland and bench him, but we have seen no indication Dallas has any intention of doing that, whether it be from owner Jerry Jones or head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jerry Jones' delusional view of DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with a reporter before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, Jones still believes that Bland can get back to the player he was over his first two seasons in the NFL despite everything we've seen since 2024.

"He's got to continue to work to play at the level we expect of him. He's paid because of how he played in the past. One of the things you can always bet on -- one of the surest things -- is when you've seen him do it in the past they can do it again, if they haven't had physical diminishment of their physical skills. And he hasn't," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones' comment on Bland comes after he said he wasn't as concerned about him as fans were prior to the Week 5 game.

“I understand how our fans could be concerned. But I’m not as concerned as you might think," Jones said .

Jones is delusional if he thinks some kind of revival is coming, and it's alarming he thinks that way because the Cowboys are just going to keep running Bland out there.

What have you done for me lately?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) attempts to make an interception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are clearly living in the past, not the present, with Bland, and that is not how you run a football team. This is very much a "what have you done for me lately" business and the cornerback has done nothing for two-plus seasons.

Here's his coverage numbers from the last two seasons and 2026 so far, per Pro Football Focus:

Season Completion rate Passer rating Touchdowns Coverage grade 2024 66.7% 116.1 4 71.4 2025 67.1% 109.0 5 64.5 2026 70.4% 135.3 3 45.0

Bland is healthier than he has been since 2023 and yet he's getting worse. Make it make sense.

At this point, we have to wonder what the motivation is for keeping Bland as a starter because we know full well he shouldn't be.

Is it because the Cowboys truly believe he can return to a form we haven't seen since 2023? Or is it because of his big contract? It's probably a combination of the two, but the latter is what's likely tipping the scales more than the former.

What the Cowboys should do

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were in a tough spot in Week 5 with Cobie Durant and Joey Porter Jr. both ruled out, but as the team gets healthy between now and Week 6, there is ample opportunity to try something different at cornerback.

Assuming he isn't needed in the slot, Durant is the no-brainer option to take Bland's role on the outside. If he is needed for the slot, give Shavon Revel and/or Ameer Speed more chances instead of running Bland out there for all of the snaps.

It's not hard to figure out how the Cowboys should attack this issue, but we've seen no willingness from Jones, Schottenheimer or anyone else in the organization to do what needs to be done.

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