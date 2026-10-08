Joey Porter Jr Shockingly Headlines Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Inactives vs Buccaneers

Ahead of their Week 5 showdown on Thursday Night Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves.

They surprisingly released backup running back Emari Demercado, who has been outperformed by Tyler Goodson. They also decided to elevate two players from the practice squad to their game day roster, bringing up cornerback Reddy Steward and safety Juanyeh Thomas.

Steward's elevation has to do with the absence of Cobie Durant, who was ruled out before the game. However, his presence is even more important now with Joey Porter Jr. being named among the team's inactive players in Week 5.

Porter being out was a shocker, since he was at practice all week. He apparently is dealing with an illness, however, and won't suit up. Before seeing who else joined Durant and Porter on the inactive list, let's see which players were listed on their injury report.

Dallas Cowboys Final Week 5 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the Cowboys injury report, which has Durant joined by starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has not played since Week 1. Also out is Drew Shelton, the rookie offensive tackle. Porter was the late addition, leaving Dallas thin in the secondary.

OUT:

DeMarvion Overshown, LB (hamstring)

Cobie Durant, CB (hamstring)

Drew Shelton, OT (hamstring)

Joey Porter Jr., CB (illness)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Final Week 5 Injury Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay is in worse shape with the injury report, with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield out with a thumb injury. Joining him is safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Here's a look at their full injury report entering Week 5.

OUT:

Baker Mayfield, QB (right thumb)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S (rib)

SirVocea Dennis, LB (ankle/foot)

Benjamin Morrison, CB (quad)

QUESTIONABLE:

Tyler Smith, OT (thumb)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (illness)

Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Inactives

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Cobie Durant, CB

Drew Shelton, OT

Joey Porter Jr., CB

James Houston, OLB

Ajani Cornelius, OL

Camden Brown, WR

The @dallascowboys inactives against Tampa Bay:



#0 DeMarvion Overshown (LB)

#2 Cobie Durant (CB)

#25 Joey Porter Jr. (CB)

#41 James Houston (OLB)

#65 Ajani Cornelius (G)

#67 Drew Shelton (T)

#80 Camden Brown (WR) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 8, 2026

The good news for the Cowboys is that All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is active and ready to make his season debut after having thumb surgery just ahead of Week 1.

Buccaneers Week 5 Inactives

Baker Mayfield, QB

Antoine Winfield Jr., S

SirVocea Dennis, LB

Benjamin Morrison, CB

Billy Schrauth, G

Luke Haggard, G

Damonte Capehart, DT

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, October 8

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -470, Buccaneers +360

With the Cowboys being such overwhelming --470 favorites, you would need to wager $470 on Dallas in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Buccaneers would land you a $360 profit.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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