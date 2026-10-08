Joey Porter Jr Shockingly Headlines Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Inactives vs Buccaneers
Ahead of their Week 5 showdown on Thursday Night Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves.
They surprisingly released backup running back Emari Demercado, who has been outperformed by Tyler Goodson. They also decided to elevate two players from the practice squad to their game day roster, bringing up cornerback Reddy Steward and safety Juanyeh Thomas.
Steward's elevation has to do with the absence of Cobie Durant, who was ruled out before the game. However, his presence is even more important now with Joey Porter Jr. being named among the team's inactive players in Week 5.
Porter being out was a shocker, since he was at practice all week. He apparently is dealing with an illness, however, and won't suit up. Before seeing who else joined Durant and Porter on the inactive list, let's see which players were listed on their injury report.
Dallas Cowboys Final Week 5 Injury Report
Here's a look at the Cowboys injury report, which has Durant joined by starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has not played since Week 1. Also out is Drew Shelton, the rookie offensive tackle. Porter was the late addition, leaving Dallas thin in the secondary.
OUT:
DeMarvion Overshown, LB (hamstring)
Cobie Durant, CB (hamstring)
Drew Shelton, OT (hamstring)
Joey Porter Jr., CB (illness)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Final Week 5 Injury Report
Tampa Bay is in worse shape with the injury report, with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield out with a thumb injury. Joining him is safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Here's a look at their full injury report entering Week 5.
OUT:
Baker Mayfield, QB (right thumb)
Antoine Winfield Jr., S (rib)
SirVocea Dennis, LB (ankle/foot)
Benjamin Morrison, CB (quad)
QUESTIONABLE:
Tyler Smith, OT (thumb)
Jonathan Mingo, WR (illness)
Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Inactives
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB
- Cobie Durant, CB
- Drew Shelton, OT
- Joey Porter Jr., CB
- James Houston, OLB
- Ajani Cornelius, OL
- Camden Brown, WR
The good news for the Cowboys is that All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is active and ready to make his season debut after having thumb surgery just ahead of Week 1.
Buccaneers Week 5 Inactives
- Baker Mayfield, QB
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S
- SirVocea Dennis, LB
- Benjamin Morrison, CB
- Billy Schrauth, G
- Luke Haggard, G
- Damonte Capehart, DT
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, October 8
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys -470, Buccaneers +360
With the Cowboys being such overwhelming --470 favorites, you would need to wager $470 on Dallas in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Buccaneers would land you a $360 profit.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.