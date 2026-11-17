Throughout all of the struggles we've seen the Dallas Cowboys go through on defense this season, owner Jerry Jones has remained steadfast in his support for defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

His continued support for Parker is frustrating, to say the least. The Cowboys' defense has looked like one of the worst in team history this season and Parkers appears to be completely overmatched with no hope in sight.

However, after continued support for Parker, it now appears that, at the very least, Jones' support for the embattled defensive coordinator is waning.

In fact, Jones is even leaving the door open for some kind of change to Parker's role.

Coaching change coming?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and was asked if the team is considering any changes with Parker after the 46-point shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

And, for the first time this season, Jones admitted that a change is at least going to be discussed this week.

“We’re talking about (making a change), but I’m not going to talk about that here, but we are talking about those things," Jones stated (H/T Joseph Hoyt, The Dallas Morning News).

Jones went on to note that issues with the defense will be "aired out" during the week, but he refused to go into more detail.

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's quite the change in tone from Jones, who has routinely backed Parker through all of the disastrous showings in 2026 while not so much as hinting a change could be made.

Jones isn't the only one who has changed his tune on the defense recently.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a more frustrated reaction to the defense's Week 10 performance than we normally see.

"I thought the second half was unacceptable," he said. "Tackling was atrocious. And we got to do a deep dive on the film and see why. "You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league."

What change could Cowboys make?

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most obvious approach is handing over play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who was brought in last month to offer a helping hand to Parker.

If that happens, it'll be interesting to see if the Cowboys simply fire Parker or try to keep him. Then, it'll be up to Parker to want to stay in what would be an embarrassing situation for him.

We suspect that Parker will be gone one way or the other if Pettine gets the play-caller role.

It's a rough situation for the rookie defensive coordinator, but it's deserved. The Cowboys' defense is pathetic and Parker hasn't shown any indication he knows how to fix it.

While it remains to be seen if Pettine can get the defense back on track, it's at least worth a shot to see if he can.

Unlike Parker, Pettine has a wealth of experience as a defensive play-caller and has had success in that role before, so he offers much more hope than Parker does at this point.

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