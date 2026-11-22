The Dallas Cowboys improved to 5-6 on the season with a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The Cowboys had a lot go their way on offense, but once again, their defense left a lot to be desired.

They also saw two of their key starters go down with injuries. First, it was linebacker Dee Winters who had to be helped off the field following an apparent knee injury. After that, they lost Cobie Durant who took a hard hit to the head.

Neither player returned to action against the Titans, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Durant could have.

After the game, Schottenheimer spoke with reporters and said that Winters had a knee contusion, but didn't elaborate on his status. As for Durant, he said he was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to play. Schottenheimer added that the Cowboys decided to play it safe with the game in hand, keeping Durant on the bench.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said LB Dee Winters has a knee contusion, and CB Cobie Durant was cleared to return after being checked for a concussion and could’ve returned, but the Cowboys elected not to put him back in the game. pic.twitter.com/dFePpizX6o — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026

Durant is already filling in for an injured DaRon Bland, which would leave Dallas very thin at the position should Durant miss any time. With him out, the Cowboys turned to Ameer Speed, who has been a pleasant surprise this year.

Interestingly enough, the Cowboys turned to Justin Barron when Winters went down, rather than DeMarvion Overshown. Eventually, Overshown was on the field, but it appears he's fallen out of favor with the coaching staff ever since he was penalized for running onto the field in street clothes to celebrate during the win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas has a short week as they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day. They only have a few days to rest up before taking the field again, so these injuries need to be monitored.

Dak Prescott also dealing with an injury, but doesn't seem concerned

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a touchdown scored by running back Javonte Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another injury popped up after the game as Dak Prescott was seen with his left hand in a wrap. Thankfully, it's not his throwing hand, so that's a plus. Also, Prescott didn't seem to be worried about it at all.

Prescott said that "it bent back on a bad hit he took in the second half." He added that it was a "blessing" that the injury wasn't more serious. Prescott has had injury concerns in the past, but has been able to play in every game over the past two seasons.

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