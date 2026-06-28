Dallas Cowboys' Answer to Key Question Will Be Crucial for Playoff Hopes

When it comes to the one thing that will make or break the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 season, it's no doubt the defense.

Dallas sported the worst unit in the NFL last season after finishing dead last in points allowed and passing yards per game. The Cowboys were bad against the run, too, ranking 23rd.

Fast forward to this offseason and the Cowboys have made major changes by bringing in Christian Parker and a slew of new faces at every level of the defense.

Knowing what transpired last season, ESPN's Ben Solak believes the Cowboys have to answer one major question in 2026: "Can this be an average defense by the playoffs?"

Solak believes it can be.

"The talent is good enough," Solak said. "While the Cowboys sorely miss Micah Parsons' elite presence, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been a similar disruptor at his best, and the depth behind him -- edges Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence, along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark -- is solid. A pass rush can do wonders to protect a poor back seven, and Dallas' talent clears the bar."

Solak is a fan of the additions of Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson and Caleb Downs, and he believes Shavon Revel and DeMarvion Overshown have the potential to be big difference-makers.

"Ideally both are starters in 2026, but more importantly, they're among the most athletic players the Cowboys have. No matter what skill Parker has as a playcaller, the Cowboys' defense will continue to suffer if it remains so slow in the back seven," Solak said of Overshown and Revel.

Cowboys' defense just has to be average

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and defensive back PJ Locke. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We're not asking a lot from the Cowboys' defense this season, as an average showing should be good enough to get Dallas back to the playoffs.

That's because the Cowboys are returning their entire starting offense from last season, and that same unit ranked seventh in scoring and has the potential to be even better in 2026.

Dallas' defense gave up a putrid 30.1 points per game in 2025. Teams in the middle of the pack of the NFL surrendered a little over 22 or so.

If the Cowboys can get to near that number and produce close to the 27.7 points the offense averaged last season, that should get them at least a few more wins and a postseason berth.

The promise is certainly there for Dallas to show that kind of improvement, but there are no guarantees with so many new pieces to fit together in 2026.