Cowboys-Cardinals Opening Week 8 Odds Give Hope For First Winning Streak of Season

The Dallas Cowboys got back into the win column on Monday night, capping off Week 7 with a convincing win over the wounded Philadelphia Eagles. Now, it's time to return home and remove themselves from the primetime spotlight for an early afternoon Sunday game in Week 8.

Dallas will be returning to AT&T Stadium this weekend to welcome the struggling Arizona Cardinals, and perhaps future Cowboys defender Josh Sweat, in an effort to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, Dallas should be able to do exactly that. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as convincing 6.5-point favorites over the visiting Cardinals, which is the biggest spread in Dallas' favor this season.

The over/under for Week 8 is set for 54.5 total points, a whopping 10 points more than their clash with the Eagles after Dallas' offense was able to get back on track.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba defends at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want to roll the dice on the moneyline, that comes with a bigger risk because you would need to wager $340 on the Cowboys (-340) to win just $100. A $100 wager on the Cardinals, meanwhile, would land you $270 in profit.

We'll have to see how the odds continue to shift as game day approaches, but every indication is that the Cowboys will be strong favorites all the way until kickoff.

All of the information that you need to catch the Cowboys' return to Sunday afternoon action in Week 8 can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Opening Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6.5 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -340 | Cardinals +270

Following this coming weekend's game against the Cardinals, the Cowboys find themselves in another very winnable matchup when they head to the AFC North to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are in the midst of a fire sale and appear to have given up hope on the season, so if all goes well, we could be looking at a possible three-game winning streak for the Cowboys after Week 9.

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