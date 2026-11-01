Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 8 Game
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The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to exorcise their demons when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
While nobody views the Cardinals as world-beaters, Arizona has looked like that against the Cowboys over the years after winning eight of the last nine meetings between these two teams.
During the week, CeeDee Lamb even admitted it was "crazy" to know he has never beaten Arizona during his NFL career, which started in 2020.
"Yeah, it's just crazy," Lamb said, per the team website."[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.
The Cowboys enter this game looking to start their first winning streak of the season while the Cardinals are looking to rebound after a loss and after losing five of six.
Here's our experts see this game going between Dallas and Arizona.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 33
- Cardinals: 0
This is going to be a tougher game than the one the Cowboys faced last week with the Philadelphia Eagles because Jacoby Brissett is a more competent quarterback and Arizona is a healthier team on offense.
But the Cowboys should be able to put plenty of points on the board against a Cardinals defense that is giving up the most per game in the NFL. Arizona also ranks in the bottom 12 in passing and rushing yards allowed per contest.
We're not going to sit here and pretend the Cowboys have a better defense, though, as they've given up the same number of passing yards per game as the Cardinals and Dallas sports the league's worst run defense.
We'd like to think the Cowboys will play better defensively, but we've got to see it to believe it. Until then, we expect every Cowboys game to be a shootout.
In this instance, the Cowboys have more talent on offense and should be able to outscore the Cardinals en route to a victory.
But get ready to sweat out another one, Cowboys fans.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 30, Cardinals 27
Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.