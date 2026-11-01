Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 8 Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to exorcise their demons when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

While nobody views the Cardinals as world-beaters, Arizona has looked like that against the Cowboys over the years after winning eight of the last nine meetings between these two teams.

During the week, CeeDee Lamb even admitted it was "crazy" to know he has never beaten Arizona during his NFL career, which started in 2020.

"Yeah, it's just crazy," Lamb said, per the team website."[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

The Cowboys enter this game looking to start their first winning streak of the season while the Cardinals are looking to rebound after a loss and after losing five of six.

Here's our experts see this game going between Dallas and Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Mike LaFleur walks the sidelines as they play the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 33

Cardinals: 0

This is going to be a tougher game than the one the Cowboys faced last week with the Philadelphia Eagles because Jacoby Brissett is a more competent quarterback and Arizona is a healthier team on offense.

But the Cowboys should be able to put plenty of points on the board against a Cardinals defense that is giving up the most per game in the NFL. Arizona also ranks in the bottom 12 in passing and rushing yards allowed per contest.

We're not going to sit here and pretend the Cowboys have a better defense, though, as they've given up the same number of passing yards per game as the Cardinals and Dallas sports the league's worst run defense.

We'd like to think the Cowboys will play better defensively, but we've got to see it to believe it. Until then, we expect every Cowboys game to be a shootout.

In this instance, the Cowboys have more talent on offense and should be able to outscore the Cardinals en route to a victory.

But get ready to sweat out another one, Cowboys fans.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 30, Cardinals 27