Skip to main content
Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 8 Game

Here's our round-up of expert picks for the Week 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Mike Moraitis|
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to exorcise their demons when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

While nobody views the Cardinals as world-beaters, Arizona has looked like that against the Cowboys over the years after winning eight of the last nine meetings between these two teams.

During the week, CeeDee Lamb even admitted it was "crazy" to know he has never beaten Arizona during his NFL career, which started in 2020.

"Yeah, it's just crazy," Lamb said, per the team website."[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

The Cowboys enter this game looking to start their first winning streak of the season while the Cardinals are looking to rebound after a loss and after losing five of six.

Here's our experts see this game going between Dallas and Arizona.

Sports Illustrated

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Mike LaFleur.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Mike LaFleur walks the sidelines as they play the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Matt Bowen: Cowboys
  • Mike Clay: Cowboys
  • Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
  • Dan Graziano: Cowboys
  • Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
  • Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
  • Eric Moody: Cowboys
  • Jason Reid: Cowboys
  • Ben Solak: Cowboys
  • Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
  • Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

CBS Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Pete Prisco: Cowboys
  • Jared Dubin: Cowboys
  • Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
  • John Breech: Cowboys
  • Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
  • Dave Richard: Cowboys
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
  • Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
  • Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
  • Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Cowboys: 33
  • Cardinals: 0

This is going to be a tougher game than the one the Cowboys faced last week with the Philadelphia Eagles because Jacoby Brissett is a more competent quarterback and Arizona is a healthier team on offense.

But the Cowboys should be able to put plenty of points on the board against a Cardinals defense that is giving up the most per game in the NFL. Arizona also ranks in the bottom 12 in passing and rushing yards allowed per contest.

We're not going to sit here and pretend the Cowboys have a better defense, though, as they've given up the same number of passing yards per game as the Cardinals and Dallas sports the league's worst run defense.

We'd like to think the Cowboys will play better defensively, but we've got to see it to believe it. Until then, we expect every Cowboys game to be a shootout.

In this instance, the Cowboys have more talent on offense and should be able to outscore the Cardinals en route to a victory.

But get ready to sweat out another one, Cowboys fans.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 30, Cardinals 27

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/News