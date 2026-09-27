Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 3

We are inching closer to kickoff at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday evening's game is the first-ever NFL game held in Rio and will have plenty of attention as the marquee game of the late-afternoon schedule.

It's going to be interesting to see how the field conditions hold up in Rio after plenty of concerns leading up to kickoff, but the league insists everything is good to go.

Because of the potentially sloppy conditions on the field, the referees could have their hands full, and because the announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night.

Who will be in the booth and who will be leading the men in stripes on Sunday evening? Let's take a look.

Cowboys vs. Ravens, Week 3 Announcer Pairing

Jim Nantz on the podium after the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, the Cowboys will be drawing a network's top broadcasting team. After landing Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi for America's Game of the Week in Week 2, Cowboys fans will get to tune into the legendary play-by-play calls of Jim Nantz.

Nantz will be joined by future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who is replacing Tony Romo during his indefinitely leave from the network following a DUI arrest earlier this year, while Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening.

As for the men in the stripes, John Hussey is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens, Week 3 referee assignment

NFL referee John Hussey makes a call for holding during the first quarter between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hussey entered the NFL ranks as a line judge for the 2002 NFL season, before being promoted to referee ahead of the 2015 campaign. Hussey was promoted following the retirement of longtime ref Bill Leavy.

Hussey officiated Super Bowl XLV as a line judge and has been an alternate referee in Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII, so he is well-respected around the league.

It is a neutral site game, so home field advantage does not matter, but the Cowboys are the designated home team. During the 2025 season, 54.21 percent of the called from Hussey's crew were on home times, but the home team still managed a 64.71 winning percentage.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —