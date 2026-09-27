What Time Is Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens Game In Rio? Start Time & TV Channel

We are just hours away from kickoff at the iconic Maracana Stadium, as the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens face off in the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Leading up to the game, there was little talk about the game itself, with the conversation being whether the teams should actually play given the overwhelming concerns about field conditions. But, NFL Field Director Nick Pappas gave everything the green light, and the show must go on.

Dallas is the designated home team for Sunday evening's game, which is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Rio de Janeiro is one hour ahead of Eastern Daylight Time, so the local time for kickoff is 5:25 p.m. (BRT, UTC-3).

As the premier game in Sunday's late-afternoon timeslot, the game will be broadcast in every market outside of Las Vegas and New Orleans, which will get to see the Raiders vs. Saints game called by Chris Lewis and Luke Kuechly.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Dak Prescott arrive at Maracana Stadium with teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys vs. Ravens game, meanwhile, will feature legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who replaces Cowboys legend Tony Romo in the booth, while Tracy Wolfson provides updates from the sideline.

How can you tune in to the historic NFL showdown in Rio? All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's action as Week 3 winds down can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens TV & Viewing Info

Banners of Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +142 | Ravens -170

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Shortly after the conclusion of Sunday evening's game, the Cowboys will board their flight back to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport early Monday morning.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the coaching staff will remain at the team facility to review film and begin preparations for the team's Week 4 road trip to Houston, while players will get to enjoy a day off to recover.

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