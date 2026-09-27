Cowboys-Ravens Weather Forecast: Dangerous Humidity, Possible Rain For NFL Rio Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will make NFL history on Sunday afternoon, when they hit the field at Maracana Stadium for the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

There have been major concerns about the field conditions leading up to the game, but the league has been adamant that they have passed all guidelines and will be safe in time for kickoff, which is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (5:25 p.m. local time) on CBS.

Players will be taking extra precautions for the Week 3 showdown, with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealing the team will have several pairs of cleats available, including seven-stud cleats to help with traction.

But while the field conditions could play a part in Sunday's game, so can the weather, which will present its own challenges.

A general overall view of Maracana Stadium, the site of the NFL Rio Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rio de Janeiro is under a severe weather alert (Red Alert, Heat Wave) until Wednesday, so humidity and potential rain storms could present other problems on game day.

Let's take a look at the latest weather report leading up to today's kickoff at Maracana.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens Weather Forecast

The Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

AccuWeather forecasts a high of 81 degrees on Sunday, with wind gusts up to 13 mph. Closer to game time, temperatures should drop to around 74 degrees, but it will be overcast and humid, with threats of "occasional rain and a thunderstorm."

Considering the field conditions, rain and thunderstorms could be disastrous for the playing surface, so let's hope the rain could hold off until after the game wraps up.

When it comes to the humidity, that is another major concern. Around 6:00 p.m. local time, humidity is forecasted to reach 87 percent and top 90 percent within the hour. It will be crucial for players to stay hydrated throughout the day and throughout the game, to avoid any cramping and negative effects as the game goes on.

There is plenty to keep an eye on for the Cowboys and Ravens leading up to kickoff and throughout the game, but let's hope we can emerge from four quarters of action with game leand exciting game and level of play leading the conversation.

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