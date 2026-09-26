Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens Field Conditions Being Fixed With Special Equipment

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are just over 24 hours away from taking the field at the iconic Maracana Stadium for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Leading up to Sunday's game, which is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, there have been a lot of concerns about the field conditions at the stadium, which is officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, with soccer players complaining about "bumps" and "divots" across the playing surface, and that the field would be loose, patchy, and lead to excessive slipping.

On Friday, JC Tretter, who is the executive director of the NFL Players Association, released a lengthy statement addressing the field condition concerns and actions being taken to ensure the safest conditions for players on game days.

A general overall view of Dallas Cowboys practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to get the field up to standard for Sunday's game, Tretter revealed that there are efforts underway to reinforce the "stitching" of the field to make sure there is more traction and stability.

Now, we have a close-up look at the special GrassMaster Stitch Machine that is being used to increase the field's resistance and safety.

NFL Pulling Out All Stops To Improve Field Conditions For Rio Game

Hoje, o gramado do Maracanã está recebendo a aplicação de fibra com a utilização da GrassMaster Stitch Machine.



O procedimento, realizado como reforço estrutural para o gramado, consiste em uma sobrecostura, aumentando a resistência e a segurança do campo. pic.twitter.com/9snmDUcx4l — Maracanã (@maracana) September 24, 2026

"Today, the Maracana pitch is receiving the application of fiber using the GrassMaster Stitch Machine," the Maracana account wrote on X, along with a video of the machine at work. The procedure, carried out as structural reinforcement for the pitch, consists of over-stitching, increasing the field's resistance and safety."

While it is unfortunate that the field conditions have been such a topic of conversation that they have overshadowed much of the pregame pageantry, it is a lesson for the league. Tretter used the field issues to discuss two major issues that the Rio debacle has highlighted for the league.

"First, we need field standards that account for both safety and performance. The NFL, NFLPA, and our field and engineering experts spend a lot of time working on these issues, and we've made progress. But we're not where we need to be yet. We can't have surfaces that melt players' cleats, like we saw in Nashville last week. We can't have frozen fields that create unnecessary risks. The best athletes in the world should be playing on surfaces that meet the same standard of excellence we expect from them every week," he wrote.

"Second, this reinforces one of our concerns about international expansion. Two of the three games played in Brazil have had field-related issues. That's not a coincidence. This time of year makes it extremely challenging to maintain the kind of grass surface we expect at the NFL level."

A NFL Rio Game banner at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the NFL can emerge from this weekend's festivities learning how to better protect the players and ensure there are no field condition concerns around the league moving forward, it will be a big win. It's just unfortunate that the Cowboys have to be one of the guinnea pigs.

Let's just hope that everyone emerges from Sunday evening's game healthy, and that we can walk away from the historic game with the actual play dominating conversations, and not the field.

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