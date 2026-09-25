Dallas Cowboys-Ravens Uniform Matchup Brings Classic Look To Historic Rio Game

The Dallas Cowboys touched down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday morning, in anticipation of this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

It marks the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro and will be held at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho. While the NFL action will be new for Rio fans, those who follow the league will still get to experience some familiarity.

The Cowboys' uniform schedule for the 2026 season lets us know what jerseys the team will be wearing, and as the designated home team for Sunday evening's game, Dallas will wear its primary white uniform combination.

Baltimore, meanwhile, will be wearing its traditional purple home jerseys, providing a classic matchup.

Uniform matchup for Sunday’s game in Brazil pic.twitter.com/4kXyAWGuRa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2026

The Cowboys have a poor history against the Ravens, so there is no specific jersey that brings good luck, with the team holding a putrid 1-7 all-time record against Baltimore. The last time the Cowboys won a game against the Ravens was during the 2016 season. In that game, Prescott threw for 301 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, so hopefully he can extend his winning streak against Baltimore to two games.

Both teams enter the weekend 1-1, but the Ravens are slight 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys in the neutral-site game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, where Jim Nantz will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst T.J. Watt, while Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds & Preview

A banner of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +145 | Ravens -175

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Shortly after Sunday evening's game, the Cowboys will clean up and board their flight back to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, where they will land on Monday. Then, the Cowboys will have a day off, before beginning preparations for a Week 4 road trip to face the Houston Texans.

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