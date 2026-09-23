Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens: Keys To Victory In Week 3

Week 3 is here and the Dallas Cowboys attention is on the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams will meet in Rio de Janeiro in the NFL International Series. There are plenty of concerns about that game, with questions surrounding the condition of the playing field.

The Cowboys can't do anything about that, so their focus needs to be on figuring out how to secure a victory over a dangerous Baltimore team. The Ravens, who are 1-1, are coming off a surprising loss to the New Orleans Saints, but are still incredibly dangerous.

That doesn't mean Dallas can't come out of Brazil with a win. To do so, however, they need to focus on these three keys to victory in Week 3.

Javonte Williams must return to form

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in their 37-point outing in Week 2, there was one part of the Dallas offense that left a lot to be desired. The Cowboys run game produced just 66 yards, with Javonte Williams accounting for only 30 of those yards. He now has just 71 yards on 24 attempts, which is an average of 3.0 yards per carry.

In 2025, Williams had 1,201 yards and went for 4.8 per attempt. Even though Dak Prescott and the passing attack got all the attention, his ability to move the chains with his powerful running style was huge for their offensive success. If they want to have a chance to beat the Ravens, they need Williams to return to form and help keep Lamar Jackson on the sideline.

Dallas needs to force Lamar Jackson to throw

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Lamar Jackson, the Cowboys have to find a way to keep him in the pocket. The former NFL MVP is talented enough to pick a secondary apart, but he does his real damage when he and Derrick Henry are able to run all over them.

Dallas has struggled mightily against the run throughout the first two games, surrendering 347 yards. Baltimore, on the other hand, has 310 yards on the ground. In this one, the Cowboys will need star players such as Quinnen Williams to shut down that run game and force Jackson to be one-dimensional. That might not be enough to secure a win, but they will have a much better chance of keeping the score close if they limit Jackson's playmaking.

Secondary has to rise to the challenge

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Jackson to abandon the run and focus on the pass is just the first step. From there, the secondary has to do its job and stick with their opponents. Against New York and Washington, they've been unable to do that.

Christian Parker's defense has given up 436 yards, but what's worse than the number is how easy quarterbacks have had it against them. Wide receivers have had their way with the defensive backs and that can't be the case in Week 3 if they want to find a way to secure a win.

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