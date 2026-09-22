Week 3 Cowboys Rookie Report: Dallas Has Defensive Core to Build Around

The Dallas Cowboys made seven picks in the 2026 NFL draft, five of which were used on defensive players. Five of those players made the initial 53-man roster with fourth-round cornerback Devin Moore and seventh-round wide receiver Anthony Smith being the exception.

Moore was sent to IR with the designation to return, while Smith was released. Smith was later re-signed to the practice squad.

As for the five rookies who made the roster, all have seen some time on the field during the first two games of the year. With Week 3 quickly approaching, here's a look at how those rookies have fared with our Week 3 Rookie Report.

Caleb Downs: A-

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Caleb Downs has already proven to be a capable starter. He’s best utilized in the slot, but with Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke suffering injuries, he spent much of their Week 2 win lined up as a traditional safety.

Regardless of where he lines up, Downs has been making plays on the ball. He has 17 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and two forced fumbles. This past week, he gave up a touchdown in coverage, but was overall solid despite being lined up across from Stefon Diggs often. His work was good enough to earn praise from PFF's Dalton Wasserman, who says Downs and linebacker Jaishawn Barham are the highest-graded defenders in Dallas.

"Downs continued to impress as Dallas put together a better defensive performance in Week 2. He tallied seven total tackles, including one stop, while also recording his first career pass breakup. Downs did allow his first career touchdown in coverage on a play where he was a bit late reacting to motion, but it was an otherwise good day for him. He and fellow rookie Jaishawn Barham enter Week 3 as the Cowboys’ highest-graded defenders," Wasserman wrote.

Malachi Lawrence: C+

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys's second pick in Round 1, Malachi Lawrence, had five tackles in Week 1 and just one in Week 2. Despite the drop in statistics, however, Lawrence was better in his second outing. While he struggled with run defense, he had three pressures and one quarterback hit against Washington. His overall grade is a 44.4 after two games, but he's earned a 73.0 pass-rush grade. Right now, he's a decent rotational rusher who has the potential to develop into an all-around weapon. That's exactly what Dallas thought they were getting.

Jaishawn Barham, LB: B+

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 saw Jaishawn Barham struggle on a few plays, but that was the same for every Dallas defender. What really stood out was a sideline altercation between him and Christian Parker, where Barham walked away full of emotion, leading to some criticism.

The Cowboys said there was nothing concerning about the incident and even gave Barham the green-dot duties in Week 2. He responded by playing well and is now the top-graded rookie, according to PFF. Barham has 13 tackles and a forced fumble and is showing signs that he can be a reliable starter. He now just needs to reel in some of the aggressiveness, which has led to him overpursuing on a few runs and he can see his grade soar even higher.

Drew Shelton, OT: Incomplete

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton blocks during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the first two games of the year, Drew Shelton has played in just 14 snaps, 10 of which have been on special teams. He hasn't done enough to truly deserve a grade just yet, but has done what has been asked of him during his short time on the field.

LT Overton, DT: C

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton walks off the field after practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT Overton was a great value pick as the Cowboys' third selection in the fourth round. The Alabama product has been a decent rotational defensive end, playing in 24 percent of the snaps. He has just two tackles, but has recorded a pressure and batted down one pass. His run defense grade is a 58.4, which needs to improve, but has a role carved out and should only get better with more experience.

The Cowboys need more from their defense in general, but this young core should give them hope as they're beginning their rebuild under Christian Parker.

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