Cowboys 'Biggest Surprise' Could Elevate Offense With Or Without George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up minicamp and will be on a brief hiatus before flying out to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas enters the year hoping for a bounce-back season after missing out on the postseason in consecutive years, and one thing that could set the team up for success is its prolific offense, which is returning all 11 starters in 2026.

While stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George PIckens get most of the attention, there's an under-the-radar contributor who could be poised for a breakout year.

In a recent article from ESPN.com, the "biggest surprise players on each team" were identified, with third-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy getting the nod for Big D. Flournoy is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign and will have an opportunity to step up and embrace the WR3 role.

Ryan Flournoy Poised For Major Breakout?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 16 games with four starts, hauling in 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. With Lamb and Pickens attracting most of the attention from defenses, Flournoy should see more opportunities in the passing game.

For Flournoy, the key is being a well-rounded player. Not only does he continue to gain the trust of Prescott, but he has found ways to contribute all over the field.

"He earned it the right way, he earned it through special teams. He earned it by doing the run blocking, doing the things in the run game -- the dirty work, if you will," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

"Now he's one of those guys -- because he does everything right -- Dak [Prescott] doesn't hesitate when he looks at him. He just turns it loose. He gets to his spot."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates with George Pickens after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flournoy is a player who gives Dallas some insurance at the wide receiver position, and if he can put together another impressive campaign and build off of 2025, it could make the Cowboys' Pickens decision a bit easier next offseason.

There is no denying Pickens' value to the Dallas offense, but the emergence of Flournoy could create some intrigue and give the team a cheaper option moving forward. It's going to be interesting to see how he continues to develop through training camp and the preseason, but Cowboys fans should be excited to see what is next for the promising pass catcher.

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