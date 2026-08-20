Cowboys' Biggest Trade Candidate After Von Miller Signing Is Obvious

We have reached the halfway point of the 2026 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up training camp in Oxnard. That means it's time for the team to make some difficult decisions as it prepares for a return back to Frisco, Texas.

But first, the Cowboys have to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 22, before heading home.

Saturday's penultimate preseason game will present players with an opportunity to put their skills on display before teams begin ramping up their efforts to cut down to the 53-man roster for the regular season. For some players, that means trying to keep their job, while for others it could mean auditioning for their next home.

One of the players in Dallas who appears to be on the outs and could be on the trading block is linebacker Marist Liufau, the team's third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marist Liufau Appears To Be Likely Trade Candidate

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent post gauging the trade probability meter for some of the top trade candidates, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked Liufau as a 9-out-of-10. The Von Miller signing didn't help Liufau's case, as he struggles to find a home in the team's suddenly crowded edge rusher room.

"Initially, Liufau had a chance to hang on to a back-end roster spot as he learns a new position, but the Cowboys signed proven pass-rusher Von Miller, who led the Washington Commanders with nine sacks last year. Miller, Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams and James Houston are ahead of Marist on the depth chart," he wrote.

"Unless Dallas parts ways with Houston or Williams, Liufau is a long shot to make the roster and could draw interest from teams intrigued by his versatile skill set. Otherwise, he's a prime cut candidate."

Liufau is athletic and has shown an ability to impress on special teams, so if there is a team in need of a low-risk, high-reward linebacker, Liufau should be on their radar.

Dallas Cowboys' Remaining Training Camp & Preseason Schedule (in Frisco)

General view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tues. Aug. 25 - Opening Ceremony & Open Practice, Post-Practice Tailgate & Drone Show

Wed. Aug. 26 - Cowboys Night & Open Practice

Friday, August 28 – PRESEASON GAME 3 vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: AT&T Stadium @ *:00 pm ET

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