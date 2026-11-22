The Dallas Cowboys got back on track in Week 11, with a dominant win over the visiting Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Dallas was expected to win Sunday afternoon's game, and they delivered in a big way.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense hung a 50-burger on the Titans' defense, coming away with a 51-30 win. After the game, however, there were some concerns about Prescott's hand.

Prescott showed up to the post-game press conference with his left hand wrapped. Luckily, it was not his throwing hand, but there were still some concerns about his health because the Cowboys have a quick turnaround for Week 12.

In just four days, the Cowboys will return to action to cap off a three-game home stint with a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. So, should Cowboys Nation be concerned?

Dak Prescott Provides Injury Update on Wrapped Left Hand

Dak Prescott has his left hand wrapped but downplayed the significance of any injury as being minor. pic.twitter.com/GGxydsX47Q — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) November 22, 2026

When asked about his hand, Prescott said that "it bent back on a bad hit he took in the second half." However, Prescott says that he is fine and that it's a "blessing" that he wasn't more seriously injured.

Considering the quick turnaround he and the Cowboys have for Week 12, it's great that he isn't showing any concern. Prescott is playing at an elite level, so losing him for any amount of time would have been a disaster.

This isn't the first time that Prescott has shown up to the post-game press conference with a handwrap, so that's also a promising sign about his ability to go in a matter of days.

Dak Prescott has a cut on the back of his throwing hand during today’s game. His hand got stepped on. He downplayed the bandage, saying the wrap was just to keep down any potential swelling pic.twitter.com/njKlMQ8QHD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 4, 2026

Against the Titans, Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another score with his feet. He became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards and five total touchdowns in consecutive games, joining Tom Brady (2007), Ben Roethlisberger (2014), and Daunte Culpepper (2004).

While Prescott says he will be okay for Thursday, we'll have to continue monitoring his hand as the week rolls on. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

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