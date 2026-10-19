Cowboys First-Round Bust Gets Shot With Packers Day After Dallas' Ugly Loss

The Dallas Cowboys flew out of Green Bay after an embarrassing loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football, but one former member of the team is just arriving.

On Monday afternoon, former first-round pick Mazi Smith visited with the Packers as he continues to attempt to revive his career. Smith was recently released by the Miami Dolphins after spending the first few months of the season on the team's practice squad.

Smith was the Cowboys' No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but he lasted just two and a half seasons with the team and never found his groove. He was ultimately sent to the New York Jets as a throwaway piece in the Quinnen Williams trade.

Now, he will be getting another opportunity to revive his career with the franchise that just embarrassed the team that gave up on him before his rookie contract ended.

Mazi Smith Set To Join Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

ESPN NFL insider Rob Demovsky was first to report that Smith tried out for the Packers. Before his release from Miami, Smith had appeared in just one game for the Dolphins.

Not only did Smith try out for the team, but Demovsky noted that the "Packers are planning to sign him to the practice squad." So while Smith still has to earn his spot on a 53-man roster, he is getting another chance.

Despite being on his fourth team in four years, Smith is still only 25 years old.

Mazi Smith is Harsh Reminder of Dallas' Failures to Solidify D-Line

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith on the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith may not have worked out with the Cowboys, but no one has over the past few years. As a result, the Cowboys' defense has been putrid against the run and they have never found their groove.

Three defensive coordinators later, nothing has changed, so Smith may have never actually been the problem. Through six weeks this season, the Cowboys are ranked No. 30 overall in total defense and dead last in run defense, so things are just as grim as they were during life with Mazi.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Defensive Ranks

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Cowboys rank No. 30 in total defense following Sunday's loss to the Packers. , allowing 382.5 yards per game and 18 touchdowns. The only teams to allow more yards per game are the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Pass Defense: Dallas ranks No. 23 in pass defense, allowing 232.7 passing yards per game and 11 touchdowns through the air.

Run Defense: The Cowboys' run defense has been dreadful, ranking dead last in the league. Dallas has allowed 149.8 rushing yards per game, 10 yards more than anyone else in the league, and seven touchdowns on the ground.

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