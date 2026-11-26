Dallas Cowboys' All-Time Thanksgiving Record, Complete List of Results
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Happy Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to one of the best traditions in the NFL, with Dallas hosting their annual game on Turkey Day.
This year marks the 59th time that Dallas has played on Thanksgiving Day, playing in every game since their Thanksgiving debut in 1966, with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977. Entering this year's showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, the team is riding a four-game winning streak, including last year's epic win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Overall, the Cowboys hold a Thanksgiving Day record of 35-22-1, so hopefully, the Dallas faithful will have something to be thankful for by the end of the day.
Dallas is still very much alive in the NFC East, despite their playoff chances taking a hit last week, but a win over Philadelphia could go a long way in keeping the dream of snapping the team's two-year playoff drought alive.
A full look at the game-by-game results throughout the Cowboys' Thanksgiving history can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys All-Time Thanksgiving Results
- 1966: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14
- 1967: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21
- 1968: vs. Washington W, 29-20
- 1969: vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24
- 1970: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3
- 1971: vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21
- 1972: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10
- 1973: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7
- 1974: vs. Washington W, 24-23
- 1976: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14
- 1978: vs. Washington W, 37-10
- 1979: vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24
- 1980: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7
- 1981: vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9
- 1982: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14
- 1983: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
- 1984: vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17
- 1985: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
- 1986: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14
- 1987: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)
- 1988: vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17
- 1989: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0
- 1990: vs. Washington W, 27-17
- 1991: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10
- 1992: vs. New York Giants W, 30-3
- 1993: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14
- 1994: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31
- 1995: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12
- 1996: vs. Washington W, 21-10
- 1997: vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14
- 1998: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36
- 1999: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0
- 2000: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15
- 2001: vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24
- 2002: vs. Washington W, 27-20
- 2003: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21
- 2004: vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7
- 2005: vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT)
- 2006: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10
- 2007: vs. New York Jets W, 34-3
- 2008: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9
- 2009: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7
- 2010: vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27
- 2011: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19
- 2012: vs. Washington L, 38-31
- 2013: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24
- 2014: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10
- 2015: vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14
- 2016: vs. Washington W, 31-26
- 2017: vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6
- 2018: vs. Washington W, 31-23
- 2019: vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15
- 2020: vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16
- 2021: vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33
- 2022: vs. New York Giants W, 28-20
- 2023: vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10
- 2024: vs. New York Giants W, 27-20
- 2025: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 31-28
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