Happy Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to one of the best traditions in the NFL, with Dallas hosting their annual game on Turkey Day.

This year marks the 59th time that Dallas has played on Thanksgiving Day, playing in every game since their Thanksgiving debut in 1966, with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977. Entering this year's showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, the team is riding a four-game winning streak, including last year's epic win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Overall, the Cowboys hold a Thanksgiving Day record of 35-22-1, so hopefully, the Dallas faithful will have something to be thankful for by the end of the day.

Dallas is still very much alive in the NFC East, despite their playoff chances taking a hit last week, but a win over Philadelphia could go a long way in keeping the dream of snapping the team's two-year playoff drought alive.

A full look at the game-by-game results throughout the Cowboys' Thanksgiving history can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys All-Time Thanksgiving Results

Dallas Cowboys stars Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1966: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14

vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14 1967: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21 1968: vs. Washington W, 29-20

vs. Washington W, 29-20 1969: vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24

vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24 1970: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3

vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3 1971: vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21

vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21 1972: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10

vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10 1973: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7 1974: vs. Washington W, 24-23

vs. Washington W, 24-23 1976: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14 1978: vs. Washington W, 37-10

vs. Washington W, 37-10 1979: vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24

vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24 1980: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7 1981: vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9

vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9 1982: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14

vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14 1983: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17 1984: vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17

vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17 1985: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17 1986: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14 1987: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT) 1988: vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17

vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17 1989: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0

vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0 1990: vs. Washington W, 27-17

vs. Washington W, 27-17 1991: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10 1992: vs. New York Giants W, 30-3

vs. New York Giants W, 30-3 1993: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14 1994: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31

vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31 1995: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12

vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12 1996: vs. Washington W, 21-10

vs. Washington W, 21-10 1997: vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14

vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14 1998: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36 1999: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0

vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0 2000: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15 2001: vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24

vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24 2002: vs. Washington W, 27-20

vs. Washington W, 27-20 2003: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21 2004: vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7

vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7 2005: vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT)

vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT) 2006: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10 2007: vs. New York Jets W, 34-3

vs. New York Jets W, 34-3 2008: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9 2009: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7

vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7 2010: vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27

vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27 2011: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19

vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19 2012: vs. Washington L, 38-31

vs. Washington L, 38-31 2013: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24

vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24 2014: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10

vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10 2015: vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14

vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14 2016: vs. Washington W, 31-26

vs. Washington W, 31-26 2017: vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6

vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6 2018: vs. Washington W, 31-23

vs. Washington W, 31-23 2019: vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15

vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15 2020: vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16

vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16 2021: vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33

vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33 2022: vs. New York Giants W, 28-20

vs. New York Giants W, 28-20 2023: vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10

vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10 2024: vs. New York Giants W, 27-20

vs. New York Giants W, 27-20 2025: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 31-28

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