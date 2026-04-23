Dallas Cowboys, Caleb Downs Rumors Gain Stream Right Before 2026 NFL Draft

If the Dallas Cowboys can walk out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with one of their picks being Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 12 overall, it will have been a good night.

And there is a bit of steam behind the idea that could happen. According to NFL Draft analyst Jonah Tuls, Downs is now the betting favorite to be Dallas' pick at No. 12 with just hours to go before the draft on Thursday night.

Coming in right behind Downs is Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Both players would be very good picks for Dallas, also, but Downs is more likely to be there at 12 than those two.

Could Caleb Downs fall to No. 12?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs is widely viewed as one of the best prospects in the entire draft, regardless of position.

However, because of his position, many believe he's a candidate to slide past the top 10, as the safety spot isn't as highly valued as other positions on the football field, which might make it tough for teams in that range to pick him.

"Multiple teams have told me that Downs, as a pure football player, might be the draft's best overall," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

"What some have struggled with -- particularly coaches -- is whether he'll be exceptional enough to justify a high pick for a position that's not prioritized by many," Fowler added.

Downs is a home-run pick for Cowboys

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We know Downs is a true blue-chip talent, plain and simple, and we also know the Cowboys' defense needs as many of those players as possible.

Dallas also has a need at the position, as the current group of P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker doesn't have a set starter between them, and all will be free agents in 2027.

The Cowboys have a question mark at slot corner, as well, where the team struggled mightily last season and ended up regretting letting Jourdan Lewis walk.

“We lost the nickel, and it hurt us more than we thought," Jerry Jones said in January. The nickel was a serious loss for us. It made a big difference not having [Lewis] out there. And, so, we have got to get better there.”

Downs can check any of the three boxes the Cowboys need to address in their secondary, as he possesses the versatility to be deployed at box or free safety and in the nickel with his elite coverage and run defense skills.

On top of that, Downs has a high football IQ, great instincts and top-notch leadership qualities that will make him a staple in Dallas' defense for the next decade.

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