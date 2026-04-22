Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The start of the 2026 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and it's time to find out what the Dallas Cowboys are really thinking.

It has been a long road to get here. Rumors and speculation have run wild, and everyone has had their fill of the slew of mock drafts put out by experts in recent months. The entire process is fun, but we're ready for it to be over and the picks to start coming in.

With the draft finally almost here. we're going round by round and providing a big board of targets for the Cowboys for each.

Our big boards are based on Dallas' biggest needs, and we expand with more and more positions in the later rounds when we feel like the Cowboys could address lesser needs, like wide receiver and defensive and offensive line, for example.

Round 1

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

2. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

3. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

4. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

5. EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

6. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

7. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

8. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

9. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego St.

10. EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

11. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

12. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

13. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

14. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

15. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

We've tossed in five extra players into our Round 1 big board because Dallas has two picks on opening night.

Guys like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs are likely to be options for the Cowboys only via trade up. Downs has the best chance to fall to No. 12 because of positional value.

We suspect Rueben Bain and Mansoor Delane aren't likely to fall to Dallas' spot, but both could be had with a small trade up.

Anyone from Dillon Thieneman to Avieon Terrell could be available from pick Nos. 12 to 20, or with a trade back from No. 20. Jermod McCoy would be a lot higher if not for concerns over his knee, which could end up making him a second-round pick.

Round 2

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

2. S Treydan Stukes, Arizona State

3. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

4. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

5. S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

6. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

7. Keionte Scott, Miami

8. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

9. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

10. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Of course, the Cowboys don't have a second-round pick right now, but that could change in a scenario where the Cowboys trade up in the first and garner a second-round pick in the package.

With recent hype surrounding both, Jacob Rodriguez and Treydan Stukes could end up being first-round picks. They aren't likely to fall past the early second round, though.

T.J. Parker, D'Angelo Ponds, Brandon Cisse and Cashius Howell are all candidates to come off the board early on Day 2. Ponds and Scott are the most likely be around later in the second round because they're a slot cornerbacks.

Malachi Lawrence's projections have been all over the place, with some putting him in the first round and others having him as a second-round pick.

Round 3

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

2. S Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

3. CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

4. WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

5. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

6. S Kamari Ramsey, USC

7. S Zakee Wheatley, Tennessee

8. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

9. EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

10. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Josiah Trotter and Kyle Lewis are probably borderline third-round picks. We could see either one going in Round 2. Louis is especially intriguing because he could play linebacker.

Everyone from Daylen Everette to Chandler Rivers might be on the board when the Cowboys make their pick late in the third round. A wide receiver pick starts to become more possible in this round and De'Zhaun Stribling would be the best bet, although he's probably going early in the third, at the latest.

Round 4

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky

2. CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

3. OT Austin Barber, Florida

4. G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

5. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

6. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

7. CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

8. S VJ Payne, Kansas State

9. S Jakobe Thomas, Miami

10. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

A few solid options in this round for the Cowboys to address needs they haven't taken care of over the first three rounds.

We especially like Julian Neal and Jimmy Rolder, both of whom could work their way into significant roles in Year 1. We also get a look at our first offensive lineman here with Austin Barber. The Cowboys should consider both guard and tackle on Day 3.

Round 5

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

2. EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

3. G Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

4. DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama

5. CB Devon Marshall, NC State

6. LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama

7. CB Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

8. OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

9. S Michael Taaffe, Texas

10. CB Latrell McCutchin, Houston

We have our first defensive tackle in Tim Keenan. This feels like a sweet spot for when Dallas could make an addition on the interior, where the team could use more competition for depth spots.

There's a few intriguing cornerback options here as well in Devon Marshall, Ahmari Harvey and Latrell McCutchin if Dallas doesn't take care of the position earlier or wants more competition.

Round 6

LSU wideout Zavion Thomas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

2. S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

3. WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

4. C James Brockermeyer, Miami

5. EDGE Wesley Williams, Duke

6. DT Gary Smith III, UCLA

7. EDGE Jack Pyburn, LSU

8. LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

9. S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

10. CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri

Yet another round where the Cowboys don't have a pick, but with three fifth-rounders, it's possible Dallas moves back to get a pick in the sixth round.

Only two players at offensive positions of need for the Cowboys make the cut in the top 10 and it's LSU's Zavion Thomas and Wake Forest's Fa'alili Fa'amoe, who could offer depth at guard and tackle.

The rest of the players are options if the Cowboys are looking to add more competition for backup and special teams roles.

Round 7

Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. G Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

2. S Skyler Thomas, Oregon State

3. LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU

4. RB Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

5. EDGE Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

6. DT David Blay Jr., Miami

7. S Miles Scott, Illinois

8. WR Romello Brinson, SMU

9. LB Erick Hunter, Morgan State

10. EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

Our first running back makes the cut in Round 7 with Rahsul Faison. Running back isn't a huge need, but it wouldn't hurt for Dallas to bring in more competition with an unproven room behind Javonte Williams.









