Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Caleb Downs scouting report

The 2026 NFL draft will give the Dallas Cowboys the chance to load their roster with talent thanks to owning two picks in the opening round. With the 12th and 20th selections, they could add two premier players, or they could trade back and replenish some of the picks they traded away.

As we look ahead to the draft, we continue to check out players who should be on their radar. Next up is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Listed at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, Downs started his career at Alabama, transferring to OSU after one season. He leaves the NCAA with 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

Caleb Downs pros, cons, fit with Cowboys

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs

Downs has an incredible football IQ and is considered a chess piece in the secondary. He's able to play either safety position and can move into the slot as well if needed. He has plenty of speed, but what really helps him in coverage is the way he smoothly transitions and quickly dissects plays.

There are very few holes in his game, but if there's one "con," it would have to be his desire to go for the big hit too often. While Downs is great when it comes to delivering the highlight hits, it's worked against him at times.

What makes Downs so intriguing for Dallas, however, is his communication skills. The Dallas secondary was struggling to line up correctly as late as Week 18, which was a major issue for them.

Round Projection

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs

Downs is the best safety in this class and is expected to be gone early. There's a chance he could be gone before the Cowboys make their first selection at No. 12, and he's one of a handful of players the Cowboys should take without even considering trading back.

Pro Player Comp: Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton

Due to his instincts, versatility, and tackling skills, Downs compares favorably to Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens. Hamilton was the 14th overall pick out of Notre Dame in 2022 and has developed into a Pro Bowl safety for Baltimore.

If Downs is anywhere close to as succesful in the NFL as Hamilton, he will make whatever team selects him very happy.

