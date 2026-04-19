Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for Cowboys — And What They’re Missing

The week of the 2026 NFL Draft is finally upon us and we will soon have answers for what the Dallas Cowboys will do after months of rumors and speculation.

The Cowboys own a total of eight picks in the upcoming draft, but much of the attention centers around Dallas' two first-round picks and how they could maneuver with them.

One of the most consistent scenarios we've seen experts put to digital paper is a trade up from No. 12. That's because Dallas has to be aggressive in order to land a true impact player who can assist in improving the defense right away.

That's just one of multiple scenarios we've seen experts draw up in the first round of their mock drafts. Check out our round-up below to see trade-up scenarios and more from experts.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pick: LB Sonny Styles (No. 6, via trade with CLE)

The Cowboys give up pick Nos. 12 and 20 to grab this spot and take Styles, who is a perfect fit for what Dallas needs.

Styles is a blue-chip prospect and immediate starter who can also wear the green dot and fill the void next to DeMarvion Overshown.

The trade is also ideal, as Kiper has the Cowboys getting back the No. 39 overall pick, which softens the blow of Dallas giving up two first-round picks. However, we have to wonder if the Browns will charge Dallas extra to move back this far.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pick: LB Sonny Styles (No. 6 , via trade with CLE)

Like Kiper, Brugler has Dallas trading up with the Browns and the deal involves the exact same package: pick Nos. 12 and 20 for Nos. 6 and 39.

Again, we love this idea for the Cowboys to address one of their biggest remaining needs and grab a second-round pick in the process, but again wonder if Cleveland is amenable to this package.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Picks: LB Sonny Styles (No. 12), CB Chris Johnson (No. 24, via trade with CLE)

Reuter differs from Brugler and Kiper in that he has the Cowboys standing pat at No. 12 and trading back from No. 20 to No. 24 with the Cleveland Browns. But there's a big problem with the first pick.

There was never a world in which Styles fell to No. 12, and that's now especially true after the New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 pick. New York is highly unlikely to pass on Styles twice.

Johnson, who has seen his stock rise throughout the pre-draft process, is a possibility for Dallas in the first round, as Johnson is projected to have the ability to play on the boundary or in the slot.

Todd McShay, The Ringer

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Picks: Sonny Styles (No. 6, via trade with CLE), CB Jermod McCoy (No. 20)

Another trade up for the Cowboys, instead this time Dallas holds on to the No. 20 pick and instead deals its third-round pick and a 2027 second-rounder.

We like this trade because the Cowboys keep their other first-round pick, but this deal also means the Cowboys will only pick twice over the first two days and are giving up a valuable 2027 second-rounder, leaving the team with just four picks in next year's draft, which is considered to have a much better class.

Dallas does check two boxes here, as the team needs a linebacker and cornerback, but McCoy coming off a torn ACL makes him a gamble for the Cowboys.

Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus

Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Picks: EDGE David Bailey (No. 3, via trade with ARI), S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Something a little different here, with the Cowboys moving all the way up to No. 3 in a trade with the Cardinals to grab Bailey, who is exactly the kind of edge rusher Dallas needs opposite Rashan Gary.

The seletion of McNeil-Warren at No. 20 is a strong one, also, as the Cowboys don't have a locked-in starting duo at safety with guys like Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson.

All that said, this will be a very costly trade for Dallas. Locker has the Cowboys giving up their 2027 first-round pick along with the No. 6 selection, but that's unlikely to be enough to get it done, per the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart. The Cowboys would have to give up their 2026 third-round selection, also, or another 2027 pick.

Maybe the Cowboys would be willing to give up that much if Bailey is on the board, but such a deal might also leave the Cowboys without a Day 2 pick. That just feels too rich for Dallas' blood.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Picks: S Caleb Downs (No. 6, via trade with Browns)

Another alternate scenario that doesn't involve Styles in some way. Dubin sees a deal that has the Cowboys giving up both of their first-round picks and a Day 3 selection while receiving selection Nos. 6 and 39 in return.

Downs is considered a potential generational talent and is one of the best players in this draft. We already touched on Dallas' needs at safety and slot cornerback and Downs is capable at playing in those spots, and capable of doing so at an elite level.

We'd be comfortable with this trade because the Cowboys get into the second round, where they don't have a pick currently, but the argument can be made that this is too costly of a trade up when factoring in positional value with such a high pick.