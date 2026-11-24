This Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys look for back-to-back wins for the first time since Week 13 of the 2025 season. They know it won’t be easy as they face one of their top rivals on Thanksgiving Day, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with Jalen Hurts out, this game could be an interesting one. Joe Milton III is making his third start of the season and will take on the franchise that released him following the preseason. Milton will be out to prove the Cowboys made a mistake, and the Dallas defense has been an easy target for opposing quarterbacks all year.

As concerning as things might be for the Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball, their offense could be in line for another big day. The Eagles pass defense has had its share of struggles, entering Week 12 ranked 17th against the pass.

Cowboys wide receivers have a major advantage on Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell reacts after a fumble recovery against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That already gives the Cowboys an advantage as they enter this one ranked second in offensive passing yardage. Now, the Cowboys receivers gained another advantage as the Eagles ruled out their best cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, with a hamstring injury.

#Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out, with a game on Thursday coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

Mitchell had appeared in all 10 games for the Eagles this season before the injury, recording 41 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception. An All-Pro in 2025, Mitchell currently has a PFF grade of 69.2 overall, which is the 29th highest cornerback grade out of 107 qualified players.

Dallas passing attack is firing on all cylinders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after scoring a rushing touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Mitchell were on the field this week, the Cowboys would feel good about their chances to put up a ton of yardage through the air. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens have been playing lights out over the past three weeks.

Prescott has at least 325 yards in each of the past three games with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. Pickens was unable to play in Week 9, but in Week 10 he had 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He added 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Lamb has been even more explosive, with 10 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown in Week 9, followed by seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 10, and 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in Week 11. It's a safe bet that both receivers will threaten to hit triple digits once again this week, especially with Mitchell sitting out.

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