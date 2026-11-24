Coming off a win against the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

It's a short week for both teams, but it's also a good opportunity for each to stack some wins together, with the Eagles also winning in Week 11. For Dallas, it would be the first time since Week 13 of the 2025 season that they had consecutive wins, but it won't be easy.

Even though Philadelphia is just 3-7, and the Cowboys defeated them 38-21 in Week 7, the Eagles should have some confidence going against a defense that gave up 30 to the Tennessee Titans. They also have former Cowboys Joe Milton III starting at quarterback, which will also give them a boost.

If Dallas is able to find a way to win, they better enjoy the victory party says Chris Canty. The former Cowboys starter said on ESPN's First Take that this might be the final chance for Dallas to secure a win this season.

"They don't have a shot (at the playoffs), Stephen. And they better enjoy this win if they get it on Thursday because they might not win another game the rest of the season. If you look at their schedule, they got the Seahawks on the road, bye week, then they've got the Rams, the Jags, the Giants. And then they've got a final road game against the Commanders. And I think we all can admit that this is a different Commanders team than the one that they beat in week two when Jayden Daniels got hurt right before halftime," Canty said.

"So, yeah, if you're the Dallas Cowboys, you better damn well take care of your business against the Philadelphia Eagles if you have any chance at being able to contend with the Giants and what we've seen from Washington of late in order to punch your ticket to the postseason. I just don't see it happening."

“They better enjoy this win if they get it on Thursday, cause they might not win another game the rest of the season.”@ChrisCanty99 and @stephenasmith don’t expect much from the Cowboys for the rest of the season 😬 pic.twitter.com/z8eppejMyt — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2026

NFC East is not wide open anymore

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't know for sure if Canty is right that Dallas will lose every game after Thursday, but he's not wrong about the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Washington is playing well right now and just knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. As for the Giants, they're 6-3-1 and have won three of their past four games, including a shocking upset over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There seemed to be a belief that the NFC East is winnable this season for Dallas, and for a moment that appeared to be the case. That door has shut quickly with New York at 6-3-1 and the Commanders catching up to Dallas with a record of 4-5-1.

Unless something changes in a hurry, it's about to be three years in a row with no playoff berth in Big D.

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