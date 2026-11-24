In Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys won easily against the Tennessee Titans. The offense put on a clinic as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens all went off and helped them win 51-30.

Now at 5-6, the Cowboys are still clinging to life in the NFC East race, but their chances of winning the division seem to be shrinking by the day. That was especially true after the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles all won in Week 11.

The good news for Dallas is that they have a chance to secure a divisional win this week as they host the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. The bad news is that there are still plenty of concerns, with these three standing out as the most pressing.

Cowboys run defense is still awful

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebackers Shemar James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' offense was on fire against the Titans, but their defense was still a mess. They were bad in every area, but they struggled mightily to stop the run as Tennessee had 155 total yards with Tony Pollard rushing for 110. While Pollard is a talented running back, the Cowboys are set to face someone who is even more dangerous in Saquon Barkley. If their league-worst run defense isn't vastly improved by Thursday, Barkley could have a field day.

Potential for Joe Milton revenge game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be a familiar face under center for the Eagles this week as Joe Milton III will be starting against his former team. Milton will be making his third start for the Eagles and is 1-1. He's also coming off his first victory of the season as Milton helped Philadelphia end a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Milton didn't light up the stat sheet during the win, going 11-of-21 for 141 yards, but Dallas fans know he has a rocket for an arm. They also know their secondary is susceptible to giving up the deep ball as they enter Week 12 ranked 28th against the pass. That could be a recipe for disaster, making a massive revenge game from Milton one of the top concerns this week.

History is not on the Cowboys' side

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches game play against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is coming off a win and while that would give most teams confidence, that might not be the case with the Cowboys. Brian Schottenheimer is in just his second season as a head coach, so the sample size is small, but he has just one winning streak in his career.

The Cowboys won three consecutive games in 2025, securing victories in Week 11 through Week 13. Other than that stretch, they have followed up every single win with either a loss or tie. That's a terrible trend that they have to figure out how to end. Until they do, it remains a major concern.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —