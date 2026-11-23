The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with consistency throughout the 2026-27 season, but when the offense is firing on all cylinders, nothing can stop them. That was on full display on Sunday afternoon during the team's 51-30 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, with CeeDee Lamb hauling in 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown and George Pickens adding 7 catches for 102 yards and a score.

On the ground, Prescott, Javonte Williams, and KaVontae Turpin all found the endzone.

The unit couldn't be stopped, and after the game, that led to a complete meltdown from Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who went on a NSFW tirade after his team's latest defensive failure. Maybe Saleh should try stripping himself of defensive play-calling duties?

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN, the Titans became only the fourth team since 1970 to allow more than 40 points in three straight games, so it's easy to understand Saleh's frustrations.

Not even the Cowboys' defense has been that bad.

Robert Saleh Goes Scorched Earth After Cowboys' Offensive Explosion

Robert Saleh couldn’t have been any more honest here pic.twitter.com/UT9UHRD7PR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2026

"Obviously it's disgusting football; it's embarrassing football. But we have no choice but to get better - I mean, sh*t, it can't get any worse," Saleh said. "There's a lot of things that need to change... that starts with me. I have to figure it out.'

Prescott made his own kind of history during the team's dominant win over Tennessee. It marked the first time in Cowboys history that a quarterback has accounted for five or more total touchdowns in consecutive games.

Against the Titans, Prescott threw for four and rushed for one. Against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns. He is undeniably playing at an elite level.

Hopefully, Prescott will be able to keep the positive momentum rolling on Thanksgiving Day, when the Cowboys make a quick turnaround to welcome the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium to wrap up a three-game home stand.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles on Thanksgiving is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call. A win over the Eagles would give the team some positive momentum to cap off the month as we enter a crucial part of the season.

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