The latest chapter of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles rivalry will take place on Thanksgiving, when Dallas hosts Philly for the second and final game between the NFC East foes this year.

The Cowboys managed to take care of business in Week 7 by defeating the Eagles, 38-21, to further bury an already sinking Philadelphia squad.

In Week 12, the Eagles have a bit of steam going into this game, as they just upset the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. But Dallas also has some momentum after a win over the Tennessee Titans.

This game has lost some luster because the Eagles' season is over, but this is still a hugely important game for the Cowboys, who have no margin for error the rest of the season.

Ahead of the matchup on Thursday, the Cowboys have three things to fear about Philly.

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys caught multiple breaks in their last game against the Eagles, with one of them pertaining to Barkley.

Barkley was limited to just 10 snaps because he wasn't 100% thanks to a hamstring injury, but he made the most of those 10 snaps with seven carries for 62 yards and 8.9 yards per carry.

But Barkley shouldn't be limited this time around and that's bad news for the Cowboys' league-worst run defense.

Barkley enters this game after one of his best performances of the 2026 season, when he tallied 75 rushing yards and a score while posting 4.4 yards per carry in Week 11.

Stopping Barkley and forcing Joe Milton to win the game with his arm is the recipe for success for Dallas, but it remains to be seen if the Cowboys can do that. History suggests the Cowboys won't.

Joe Milton's mobility

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason why the Cowboys have the worst run defense in the NFL is their inability to contain mobile quarterbacks. Entering Week 12, only two teams in the NFL are giving up more rushing yards per game to signal-callers than the Cowboys, per CBS Sports.

That's a problem this week, as Milton can take off and run with the football, which we saw in his first career start in Week 9, when Milton racked up 64 yards on nine carries.

The Cowboys will be in a fantastic spot if they can limit Barkley and put the game on Milton's arm, but allowing him to escape and gain yards on the ground will wreck that plan.

Eagles' surging defense

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have been disappointing on defense this season but they still have plenty of talent on that side of the ball and Vic Fangio calling plays.

In the last two weeks, the unit has played much better, with Philly's defense giving up just 38 points and under 500 yards of total offense in that span.

The pass-rush has come alive with 10 sacks in those two contests and opponents are averaging just three yards per carry on the ground.

The latter stat is especially bad news for a Cowboys offense that has struggled on the ground all season long. Looks like it might be another one-dimensional day for Dallas' offense in Week 12.

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