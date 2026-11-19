The Dallas Cowboys suffered another tough loss in Week 10, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in a 46-40 finish.

Despite the disappointing result, the game wasn't without its fair share of big plays, thanks in large part to Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens' second touchdown of the day featured a violent block from CeeDee Lamb, who laid out 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, sending him airborne.

But as a result, Lamb told reporters Thursday that the NFL fined him $30,000 for the hit.

What CeeDee Lamb Said About $30K Fine

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb made it clear that potential fines have previously prevented him from trying to deliver hard blocks in the open field.

“I can block and I'm real good at doing things like that, but I get fined,” he said. “So that's where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was worrying.”

Lamb says the fine was indeed due to what the league viewed as a helmet-to-helmet play.

“Yes, but I didn’t hit with my helmet. That’s a conversation for another day.”

He questioned the NFL's decision, saying it's hypocritical to fine a receiver for delivering a violent block but not applying the same ruling to defensive backs.

“You know what? I guess as a receiver, we can get hit, but can't deliver to punch," Lamb said.

The Play in Question

As Pickens reaches the goal line, Lamb lowers his shoulder into Lenoir but clearly doesn't lead with his helmet, though it looks like their helmets make contact. Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown got fined for something similar after a forced fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, where he led with the shoulder but still made unintentional helmet-to-helmet contact.

The block wasn't really necessary, as Pickens was already a few steps away from the end zone, but Lamb got hit with the fine nonetheless.

Here's a look at the play Lamb is referring to.

GEORGE PICKENS SCORES ANOTHER



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Despite the fine, Cowboys fans surely loved seeing their star receiver lay the boom in a rivalry game against San Francisco.

There's often a stereotype that star-studded NFL players, especially receivers, would rather avoid delivering physical blocks in order to protect themselves but Lamb shut down that notion.

But maybe the fine is for the best. Dallas doesn't need Lamb putting himself in harm's way. If the Cowboys want any chance at winning the NFC East and making the playoffs, Lamb has to be on the field and not on the injury list due to unnecessary blocks.

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