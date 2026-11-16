Dallas Cowboys Highest & Lowest Graded Players from Week 10 Defeat

Somehow, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves within striking distance of the San Francisco 49ers near the end of the fourth quarter, but fell short. The 46-40 loss was frustrating, and if we're being honest, it never should have been that close.

The 49ers dominated every phase in this one and their coaching staff was light years ahead of the Cowboys'. Still, some individual performances, especially on offense, made it exciting at the end.

Despite the best efforts of Dak Prescott and company, the defensive shortcomings were too much to overcome. For proof of that, we just need to check out the highest and lowest-rated players from Week 10, which is full of underperforming defenders.

Highest-graded Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinnen Williams, DT - 93.7

Tyler Guyton, OT - 83.8

CeeDee Lamb, WR - 79.6

LT Overton, DT - 78.7

George Pickens, WR - 77.1

Right now, Quinnen Williams is on a tear and he came close to making a potential game-winning play when he forced a fumble on the final drive for the 49ers. It was recovered by San Francisco, but Williams continues to shine. Imagining this defense without him is absolutely frightening.

He was joined in the top five by rookie defensive lineman LT Overton, who had three tackles and a sack. Overton has been a pleasant surprise this season and could be carving out a long-term role.

On offense, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were both excellent. Pickens led the way with 145 yards and three touchdowns while Lamb had 72 yards and a touchdown. The best offensive player, according to PFF, was Tyler Guyton. The third-year left tackle was dominant with an 83.8 and had an 89.7 in run blocking.

Lowest-graded Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Von Miller, OLB - 28.7

Dee Winters, LB - 29.0

Jaishawn Barham, LB - 29.4

Shemar James, LB - 29.6

Caleb Downs, S - 30.1

This looks bad at first glance to see the five lowest-graded players all on defense, but don't worry, it was actually much worse. In fact, the two worst were actually DeMarvion Overshown with a 27.5 and DaRon Bland with a 28.1, but since they both had fewer than 10 snaps, they were left off the list. There were also 11 total defenders who had scores lower than the worst-rated offensive player, which was Luke Schoonmaker (49.0).

That said, you don't need to look further than this to see why the Cowboys lost. While the interior of their defensive line got plenty of push and generated pressure, their most experienced pass-rusher was a no-show. Even worse, the defenders who covered the middle of the field were all awful, including slot cornerback Caleb Downs, who had an abysmal 30.1 overall.

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