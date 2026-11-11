George Pickens Injury Update and More From Cowboys' Wednesday Practice Report

The Dallas Cowboys have put out their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys' injury report is once again lengthy this week, with the team having a whopping 16 players on the list, including wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Pickens and Porter are two of the biggest names to keep an eye on this week, especially after both of them sat out in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's how their practice day went and more as we take a look at the Wednesday injury report for Dallas.

Cowboys Wednesday injury report

Patrik Walker on X

George Pickens injury update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was status quo for Pickens, who turned in a limited practice on Wednesday. The star wideout was limited all week last week before he was inactive.

Because he didn't play after turning in three limited practices last week, we won't be confident Pickens will go on Sunday until he turns in a full session.

He'll have two more opportunities to do that on Thursday and Friday before Dallas puts out its final injury report.

More injury updates

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A total of eight players did not practice on Wednesday, including Porter, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, tight end Jake Ferguson and safety P.J. Locke, who suffered his second concussion in as many weeks, which makes him unlikely to play.

We already know that running back Tyler Goodson and Ferguson are going to miss multiple weeks, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday.

Ezeirauku picked up his injury against the Colts and is considered day-to-day, the Cowboys said.

The lack of practice participation for Porter is a downgrade from last week, when Porter finished off the week with a limited practice before sitting out on Sunday. That's a bad sign for his chances of suiting up in Week 10 against the Niners.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who missed yet another game in Week 9 and even committed a boneheaded penalty despite being inactive, was status quo with his limited session.

The limited practice for Turpin, who has missed multiple games, is an upgrade and gives him a chance to return, as does the full practice for tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Rookie cornerback Devin Moore was designated to return from injured reserve and turned in a full practice, so that gives him a chance to play.

There's a chance he could see some action if Porter is ruled out, but we know Cobie Durant would start in Porter's place

As is the case with Moore, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is in the midst of his 21-day practice window after it was opened a few weeks ago.

Bullard was able to practice in full all three days last week and another full practice keeps him on track. If he can return, Bullard could offer a boost to Dallas' putrid run defense.

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