Dallas Cowboys Add 2 New Players to Practice Squad Before Week 11 vs Titans
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The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable headlines ahead of Week 11's home matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Dallas stripped play-calling duties from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday as the struggles continue. Mike Pettine will take over as the defensive play-caller after joining the Cowboys last month.
But amid all of the attention on the changes being made to the coaching staff, the Cowboys are also making sure to address the depth of the roster through additions to the practice squad.
The team announced Thursday that it has signed outside linebacker Bralen Trice and offensive guard Jake Kubas to the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.
Bralen Trice, OLB
A former third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft after a successful three-year college career with the Washington Huskies, Trice has yet to have success as a pro due to some notable injury issues.
Trice suffered a torn ACL during the preseason before starting his rookie year. He then reaggravated the same knee before the 2025 season.
In four games with the Falcons this season, Trice posted two total tackles and one pass defended while playing 76 snaps on defense and five on special teams before being waived by Atlanta.
It's clear Trice is still viewed highly by NFL front offices. Despite being released by the Falcons, he signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on Oct. 28 before being waived earlier this week.
Now, he's in Dallas with hopes of potentially getting called up to the active roster and proving that he can contribute despite the prior injury concerns.
Jake Kubas, OL
Kubas originally went undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2024 before signing a deal with the New York Giants.
He ended up playing in five games and making three starts as an undrafted rookie for the Giants in 2024, totaling 198 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams.
New York would then waive him prior to the 2025 season before bringing him back to the practice squad. He was waived once again this past offseason and signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, but they waived him as well.
Kubas is now in Dallas looking to bring his brief experience as a starter to the team's offensive line depth if he gets called upon.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7