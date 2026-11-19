The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable headlines ahead of Week 11's home matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas stripped play-calling duties from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday as the struggles continue. Mike Pettine will take over as the defensive play-caller after joining the Cowboys last month.

But amid all of the attention on the changes being made to the coaching staff, the Cowboys are also making sure to address the depth of the roster through additions to the practice squad.

The team announced Thursday that it has signed outside linebacker Bralen Trice and offensive guard Jake Kubas to the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

Bralen Trice, OLB

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice (48) on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A former third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft after a successful three-year college career with the Washington Huskies, Trice has yet to have success as a pro due to some notable injury issues.

Trice suffered a torn ACL during the preseason before starting his rookie year. He then reaggravated the same knee before the 2025 season.

In four games with the Falcons this season, Trice posted two total tackles and one pass defended while playing 76 snaps on defense and five on special teams before being waived by Atlanta.

It's clear Trice is still viewed highly by NFL front offices. Despite being released by the Falcons, he signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on Oct. 28 before being waived earlier this week.

Now, he's in Dallas with hopes of potentially getting called up to the active roster and proving that he can contribute despite the prior injury concerns.

Jake Kubas, OL

NFL New York Giants guard Jake Kubas. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubas originally went undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2024 before signing a deal with the New York Giants.

He ended up playing in five games and making three starts as an undrafted rookie for the Giants in 2024, totaling 198 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams.

New York would then waive him prior to the 2025 season before bringing him back to the practice squad. He was waived once again this past offseason and signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, but they waived him as well.

Kubas is now in Dallas looking to bring his brief experience as a starter to the team's offensive line depth if he gets called upon.

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