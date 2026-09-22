Cowboys' Most Disappointing Players & Coach After 2 Games of 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 1-1 start to the 2026 season, and while there have no doubt been standouts on both sides of the ball, Dallas is seeing disappointing performances from players, also.

The biggest concern for the Cowboys right now is their defense, as the unit simply has not lived up to the hype over two games. Taking it a step further, three key defenders haven't lived up to their billing and that's a big problem.

Offensively, the Cowboys woke up in Week 2, but a few players on that side of the ball have left a lot to be desired in the process.

We'll touch on those players as we take a look at the Cowboys' most disappointing players over the first two weeks.

George Pickens

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens had a lackluster showing in Week 1 with just three catches for 28 yards, and he had a pair of crucial drops, including on a pass that could've resulted in a long touchdown.

Pickens had a slightly better showing in Week 2, but he gained just 40 yards on six catches while CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys' passing attack exploded.

Through two games, Pickens has 9/68/0. Compare that to last season when he posted 8/98/1. Pickens didn't really get going with gaudy production until Week 4 last season, so it may not be long before he explodes.

Rashan Gary

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) along the sideline during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary was the big addition the Cowboys made to their edge rushers room this offseason, but through two games he has yet to register a sack despite five pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Gary's run defense hasn't been great, either, with PFF giving him 51.0 grade, ranking 89th among 109 qualified edge rushers.

While the five pressures are nice, finishing is crucial with the way Dallas' secondary has played and Gary simply hasn't been able to get home. The Cowboys need more out of him moving forward if this defense is going to reach its ceiling.

Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point last season, Williams was already over 150 rushing yards and had scored three times, which set the stage for a career year for him that ultimately led to him netting a nice contract extension.

Through two games this season, Williams has scored twice and has been a factor in the passing game, but the Cowboys need more than the 71 yards and three yards per carry he's averaging.

The biggest issue in Williams' struggles has been the offensive line, which head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to on Monday.

"“But at the end of the day, when you look at us, we’re getting a little bit too much knock back in the backfield," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We’re not getting the movement at times at certain things."

Along with his lackluster production on the ground, Williams also committed an inexcusable and uncharacteristic taunting penalty against the Giants.

Quinnen Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Willams has been OK for the most part, but the Cowboys aren't paying him to just be OK. The fact of the matter is, the veteran defensive lineman just hasn't been consistent, with Williams showing flashes of dominance and struggles over two games.

PFF has Williams with a poor overall grade of 49.1, which ranks 85th among 115 interior defenders, and his 52.1 run defense grade is 65th at the position.

Williams has been the first to admit he can play better than he has.

"I expect to be dominant every single week, I expect to be a playmaker or a game changer every single week. I wasn’t that, and I got to do better," he said after Week 1, per DallasCowboys.com.

Because he doesn't seem to be moving all that well, there has been a belief that Williams might be playing with an injury. However, he hasn't been listed on Dallas' injury report yet this season and owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that Williams is not hurt.

Maybe it's just a slow start for the four-time Pro Bowler and it's as simple as that. Whatever the cause, the Cowboys need him to be better.

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering a contract year, Overshown desperately needed to play well and stay healthy. He hasn't done either of those things yet.

Overshown had a disappointing showing in Week 1 and left the game early due to a hamstring injury that kept him out in Week 2. His status remains up in the air for Week 3, also.

Overshown needs to get back and stay back or else he's not going to shed the injury-prone label. He also needs to perform at a high level or else he's looking at a prove-it deal in 2026.

Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker offered some hope after he took over as the defensive coordinator, but we have not seen the improvements we were hoping for over two contests.

The Cowboys' defense was putrid in Week 1, with the same mistakes we've seen in the past plaguing the unit once again. Parker's game plan was not good, either.

Week 2 was better on paper because the Cowboys only gave up 20 points, but it's very clear Dallas had luck on their side with a botched call by officials denying the Commanders of one touchdown, and a poor pass on a trick play bailing the Cowboys out from giving up another.

The Commanders were still moving the ball way too easily, both through the air and on the ground, and one has to wonder how much differently things would have been if Jayden Daniels didn't get hurt.

Hopefully this is just a case of a rookie play-caller trying to get his feet under him and a defense with a bunch of new pieces trying to get acclimated. But we'd be lying if we said we aren't concerned.

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