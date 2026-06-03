Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date For New Season

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season, with OTAs officially kicking off earlier this week at The Star. But players aren't the only ones preparing for another season.

Later this month, the return of the hit Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be premiering on the streaming service. It was previously announced that the show had been picked up for season 3, and we now know when it will debut.

Netflix announced this week that season 3 of America's Sweethearts will premiere on Tuesday, June 16, and shared an official trailer to give us an idea of what to expect.

New season. New legacy. Only 6 spots.



America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns June 16. pic.twitter.com/p5JUH8s5s9 — Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2026

The series, which is directed and produced by Greg Whiteley, previously won a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Whiteley also directed and produced the hit Netflix docuseries Last Chance U.

“The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told,” Whiteley said in a release. “I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.”

America's Sweethearts shares an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and takes viewers through the grueling audition process as the squad's final six spots for the 2025–26 season are determined. In recent years, we've seen a wide range of stories from overcoming adversity to fighting for higher pay, so we'll have to tune in to see what season 3 brings.

All of the information you need to catch the new season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders can be seen below.

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Viewing Info

Release Date: Tuesday, June 16

Release Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV Info: Netflix

Stream: Stream 1

Synopsis: "With 30 veterans returning to auditions and only six spots available for hopeful newcomers, the competition is fiercer than ever. As the DCC’s global profile grows, the women at the center must navigate a new level of attention, mounting pressure, and balancing viral visibility with the pursuit of perfection. Landmark opportunities — from the team’s first tour and marquee appearances to rapidly growing social media fame — are matched by increased scrutiny from fans around the world. But as always, the squad meets even the most intense of expectations with professionalism, resilience, and trademark poise." -- via Netflix

Brenley, Faith, Jenna, Madeline U., Morgan, and Parker are the six new members who will be joining the DCC squad.

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