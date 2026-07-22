We are officially one week away from the first Dallas Cowboys training camp practice of 2026, with the team set to hit the field in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday, July 29.

Two days prior, on Monday, July 27, the team will touch down on the West Coast, while owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will address the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Throughout the offseason, the main topic of conversation surrounding the Cowboys has been about the defense and how the team's revamped roster will come together under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history.

Parker's hiring also marked a new direction from the Cowboys, hiring a first-time defensive coordinator to lead the unit. There is no doubting Parker's resume, but we have yet to see how he will be able to lead the defense as "the guy," and that is why his influence and leadership will be a main storyline when training camp kicks off.

Is Christian Parker Ready For The Bright Lights?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Dragon of USA Today recently looked at the biggest storylines for all 32 teams entering training camp, with Parker's impact being the clear headline in Dallas.

With a history of coaching up All-Pro defensive backs (Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Patrick Surtain II, and Justin Simmons), all eyes will be on how he can improve the league's worst pass defense from a year ago.

"Parker was hired as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator on Jan. 22. At 34 years old, Parker is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history. The former Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach is tasked with improving a defense that ranked 30th in total defense last season," Dragon writes.

"The good news is the Cowboys have retooled since trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Parker has the personnel for what should be an improved unit in 2026."

Dallas Cowboys' Key Defensive Additions

Training camp storylines for all 32 NFL teams, including the most interesting in Dallas with the Cowboys.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/WvCPkVoklo pic.twitter.com/v2IeHaK8I6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2026

Drafted safety Caleb Downs

Traded for Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick

Signed safety Jalen Thompson

Signed safety P.J. Locke

Signed cornerback Cobie Durant

Drafted EDGE Malachi Lawrence Re-signed EDGE Sam Williams

Signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard

Signed cornerback Derion Kendrick

Signed EDGE Tyrus Wheat

Signed defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia

The Cowboys' defensive overhaul was massive, and players like Downs, Gary, and Thompson are expected to be immediate contributors for Parker's unit. As Day 1 starters, they already provide a massive improvement over what the team had a year ago.

Dallas' defensive talent has taken a massive leap, now we'll just have to see how all of the players can fit into Parker's hybrid 3-4 scheme. They were hand-picked by the coaching staff, so expectations will be high, and in just one week we'll get to see how everything is coming together. Most importantly, we'll see how everyone performs when the preseason kicks off and we get live game action of the new-look Cowboys D.

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