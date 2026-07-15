Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Have Unlikely Fan in Timothée Chalamet

We didn't have New York native and high-profile actor Timothée Chalamet being a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys' cheerleaders on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are.

Chalamet met with the Cowboys cheerleaders while attending a World Cup match at AT&T Stadium (temporarily know as Dallas Stadium for the World Cup) on Tuesday, and also took pictures with them.

While that was going on, Chalamet admitted he was "starstruck" during the meeting, and it wasn't just because of the borderline legendary status Cowboys cheerleaders have in general.

Chalamet appeared to know who one of the cheerleaders were by name, which we would assume that's because he watched the Netflix documentary on the group.

"Nice to meet you guys, damn," Chalamet said while hugging what appeared to be his favorite Cowboys cheerleader. "I'm starstruck."

Given Chalamet's immense level of fame, we would assume the feeling was mutual from the Cowboys' cheerleaders, who were more than likely surprised Chalamet was such a huge fan.

The award-winning actor is most notably a New York Knicks fan, and it has been one heck of a year for his fandom after the Knicks captured an NBA title for the first time in 53 years by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The Knicks breaking their drought also served as a harsh reminder of how the Cowboys are in the midst of their own title drought that is now 31 years old. In the four major sports, that ranks as the 14th-longest drought.

Chalamet, who was born on Dec. 27, 1995, was just a month old when Dallas secured its last title in Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996.

Is Timothee Chalamet a Cowboys fan?

Timothee Chalamet cheers during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a bit of research, it isn't clear who Chalamet is a fan of in the NFL or if he even has a team at all, but there is a good chance he supports a New York team, as Chalamet is from the state.

But just because he's from New York doesn't automatically make him a fan of the New York Giants, Jets or Buffalo Bills.

As we know, sports fans don't always hold themselves to rooting for the teams in the state they are from or currently reside in, and we know that's especially true with the Cowboys' fan base, which is global.

Maybe his affinity for the Cowboys' cheerleaders will be enough to sway Chalamet toward rooting for Dallas moving forward.