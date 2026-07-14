Dallas Cowboys Stadium's World Cup Improvements Sadly Won't Benefit NFL Players

The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium hosted several high-profile games during the Knockout Stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans got to see got to see megastar Erling Haaland and Norway take down Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt edge Australia in a penalty shootout during the Round of 32, before seeing Spain end Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's dreams in the Round of 16.

On Tuesday afternoon, the stadium will host the highly anticipated semifinal showdown between France and Spain, before switching gears and preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

One thing that many NFL fans have noticed during the stadium's run as a World Cup venue is the lack of glare from the sun pouring into the stadium. That has long been a talking point, with players struggling to locate the ball during late afternoon games.

A general view of the field as flag runners run by after a Dallas Cowboys score against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During the World Cup, AT&T Stadium used curtains and window tint to solve the problem.

Rather than sticking with what works and offering a simple solution to an unnecessary problem, Cowboys and AT&T Stadium officials will remove the fixtures and return to business as usual for the upcoming NFL season.

Here Comes The Sun

A view of fans sitting in the sun during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Despite how well the window tint and curtains worked to keep the glare from being a problem, there is no urgency from organizers to offer the same simple solution.

As far as the organizers are concerned, it's a non-issue during Cowboys games, despite players saying otherwise.

“We feel like the stadium operates incredibly well for Cowboys games and how we want it to," Cowboys’ and AT&T Stadium’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer Chad Estis told the Dallas Morning News. “It’s a different crowd. Different set of circumstances. The stadium is being used very differently. The spaces that we use for Cowboys games, some of them weren’t used; some of them were used very differently.”

When AT&T Stadium was used for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, curtains were also used to keep away the glare, so it seems like everyone understands how to stop the problem but Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Let's just hope it doesn't become a talking point again this season and create an issue that ends up costing the Cowboys a game during the season. As for the grass surface instead of the artificial turf, that will be bidding farewell along with the tint, too.

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